Raspberry Pi HAT spins up RFID and NFC

Eccel’s rugged “Raspberry Pi-B1” Raspberry Pi HAT add-on provides an RFID B1 module for enabling short-range RFID or NFC communications at 13.56MHz.



Eccel Technology, which is also known as IB Technology, has launched a “Raspberry Pi Hat RFID/NFC Board” that is also known as the “Raspberry Pi-B1.” The HAT compatible add-on board has gone on sale for 32.95 UK Pounds ($43) at RS Components. The Raspberry Pi-B1 provides RFID or NFC communications at 13.56MHz at a range of up to a meter, and is aimed at Raspberry Pi based access control, monitoring pre-payment, resource management, and connection-less storage systems.







Raspberry Pi-B1

Raspberry Pi-B1 detail view and block diagram

The Raspberry Pi-B1 supports Mifare Classic, Ultralight, and NTAG2 RFID technologies, and provides high transponder read and write speeds, says Eccel. An ARM microcontroller handles the RFID configuration setup, and provides for a command interface to facilitate fast read/write access to the memory and features of the various transponders, says Eccel. The command interface is made available via a 921Kbps COM port.The Raspberry Pi-B1 is further equipped with 2x configurable PWMs and 4x configurable GPIOs with interrupts. Other features include an ADC, current output DAC, and comparator functions, as well as an optional AES-128 encryption engine. You also get LEDs, a buzzer, and a user button. The board provides a -25 to 85°C operating range.



Further information

The Raspberry Pi Hat RFID/NFC Board (“Raspberry Pi-B1”) is available for 32.95 UK Pounds ($43) at RS Components. More information may be found at the RS Components Raspberry Pi-B1 product page, and more may eventually appear at the Eccel Technology website.

