Raspberry Pi DAQ HAT can stack eight high

MCC’s “MCC152” is a stackable Raspberry Pi voltage output and digital I/O HAT with dual 0-5 V analog outputs at up to 5 kS/s and 8x configurable DIO. An open source C++ and Python library is also available.



In August, Measurement Computing Corp. (MCC) launched its MCC 118 voltage measurement DAQ HAT for the Raspberry Pi with eight ±10 V inputs and sample rates up to 100 kS/s. It has now released a promised MCC 152 voltage output and digital I/O HAT that can be stacked along with the MCC 118 and future MCC HATS in configurations of up to eight boards.







MCC 152 with Raspberry Pi (left) and stacked with other MCC 152 boards

(click images to enlarge)



The $99 MCC 152 is equipped with two 12-bit, 0-5 V analog outputs with update rates up to 5 kS/s. There are also 8x bidirectional digital I/O lines with 3.3V and 5V support that can be “configured as input or output on a bit by bit basis,” says MCC. Each output bit can source 10 mA and sink 25 mA, and can be individually disabled.

Screw terminal connections are available for all I/O, and power is provided via the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin GPIO connector. The 65 × 56.5 × 12mm HAT supports 0 to 55°C temperatures.

HAT configuration parameters are stored in an on-board EEPROM so you can set up the GPIO pins via the Pi when the HAT is connected. When stacking boards, onboard jumpers identify each board in the stack.







MCC 152 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



MCC provides an open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library in C/C++ and Python hosted on GitHub. The library includes console-based example programs with descriptions and lists of demonstrated functions. A MCC DAQ HAT Manager utility program offers an MCC 152 App to verify functionality. The utility requires the Raspbian desktop interface. API and hardware documentation are also provided.



Further information

The MCC 152 HAT is available for $99. More information may be found at the MCC 152 announcement and product page.

