Raspberry Pi CM4 powers 7-inch panel PC and 10.1-inch AiO system

Chipsee’s RPi CM4-based “Industrial Pi” panel PC in embedded ($199) and finished panel ($219) versions with a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS and optional 4G. There is also a new 10.1-inch “All-In-One Pi” based on the CM4.



When covering Win Enterprises’ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 based, 7-inch IP67 Panel PC yesterday we saw that another CM4-based panel PC was announced in January called the Industrial Pi. Since there has not been much media coverage of Chipsee’s announcement, we will cover it here along with an unpriced 10.1-inch All-In-One Pi desktop system announced in February. The AiO system runs on a 1.5GHz, quad -A72 Raspberry Pi CM4, but with a different mainboard (see farther below).







Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM (left) and All-In-One Pi with optional VESA desktop mounts in black and white

Industrial Pi CM4-70-PA with optional 4G antenna, front and back

The Industrial Pi, which appears to be the first CM4-based panel PC, is sold as two different products: The $199 Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM has a touchscreen and mainboard, but no housing. The $219 Industrial Pi CM4-70-PA has the same mainboard and screen, but with panel-PC housing. Both models offer an optional mini-PCIe slot with 4G/LTE module and external antenna for $64.Although the announcement says the Industrial Pi is equipped with a Raspberry Pi CM4, the product page says it ships as a default with a Raspberry Pi CM4+, but it can also be purchased with the CM4. It is unclear if CM4+ refers to the standard eMMC model as opposed to the non-eMMC CM4 Lite or if it refers to an upcoming version of the CM4 we have not heard about. It is also possible CM4+ refers to the CM4 variant with a WiFi/BT option. Yet, the specs state that “the Compute Module 4 that is currently shipped with this product has no WIFI/BT by default.”

In any case, the Industrial Pi ships with a CM4+ with 2GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC and likely offers the WiFi/BT and CM4 Lite models on request. Dual microSD slots are available, including one that is designed to link to the Lite model’s SDIO interface.

Raspbian Buster and Buster Lite images are available for download with all required drivers and different “recommended software” options. Ubuntu and Debian are also supported.







Industrial Pi mainboard detail view

The Industrial Pi’s 7-inch, 5-point capacitive touchscreen provides 1024 x 600 pixels compared to 800 x 400 on the IP67 Panel PC. The IPC screen provides 500 nits (cd/m²) brightness and is supported with a 2W speaker and 3.5mm audio output.

The Industrial Pi is further equipped with GbE, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. Terminal plugs provides 4-in/4-out, opto-isolated GPIO with up to 500mA per channel plus a CANBus interface, up to 2x RS485 channels, and up to 4x RS232 channels.







Industrial Pi CM4-70-PA portside views

The panel PC provides a camera connector compatible with the RPi cameras. As noted, there is an optional mini-PCIe slot equipped with a 4G/LTE module. Chipsee also mentions an unpriced ZigBee option, which does not appear to use mini-PCIe.

The 190 × 107.8 × 27.7mm system is powered by a 6-36V DC input via a terminal plug and consumes 5W, with 420 mA max current @ 12V. Other features include a buzzer, boot switch, LED, an RTC with coincell battery holder, and a 0 to 50℃ operating range. The panel PC version is available with optional VESA mounting.



All-In-One Pi

The All-In-One Pi, or AIO-CM4-101, is equipped with a Raspberry Pi CM4 with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and WiFi/Bluetooth. Software support appears to be the same as with the Industrial Pi.

The 250.54 × 178.54 × 26.9mm system features a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 capacitive touchscreen with 10-point touch. The IPS screen offers 350 nits brightness. A brochure suggests there may be 13.3-, 15.6-, and 17.3-inch screens with up to 1920 x 1080 resolution in the works.







All-In-One Pi (AIO-CM4-101) and with metal stand option

All-In-One Pi detail view

Although the mainboard is different than the Industrial Pi, the features have a lot in common. Once again you get GbE, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. The 3.5mm audio jack and 2W speaker are joined by a microphone. A front-mounted camera and 4G/LTE and ZigBee modules are optional.Terminal plugs provide up to 2x RS485 and up to 2x RS232 channels. Dual 5V logic GPIO outputs “can be used as Wiegand signal,” says Chipsee.

The All-In-One Pi provides a 9-36V DC input jack and consumes 6W. Other features include a microSD slot, an RTC, and a 0 to 50℃ operating range. A metal stand and a VESA desktop stand are optional.

Chipsee, which has in the past sold touchscreen capes for the BeagleBone, offers a variety of Arm and Intel-based panel PCs including the Raspberry Pi CM3 driven, 10.1-inch Industrial Pi CM3-101-EM and the 10.1-inch, Rockchip RK3399 powered PPC-A72-101-C. Among other product lines, the company also manufactures compute modules based on the i.MX6, i.MX8M, RK3399, and TI’s AM335x and AM437x. Customization services are available.



Further information

The Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM embedded model sells for $199 and the Industrial Pi CM4-70-PA panel-PC version sells for $219, both with an optional, $64 4G/LTE kit. More information may be found in Chipsee’s Industrial Pi announcement and

Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM and Industrial Pi CM4-70-PA product/shopping pages.

Vienna based Galizia has posted an Industrial Pi page, and the device is likely to appear on this Mouser page that sells other Chipsee panel PCs including various sized Industrial Pi CM3 systems.

No pricing or availability information was supplied for the All-In-One Pi (AIO-CM4-101). More information may be found on the All-In-One Pi product page.