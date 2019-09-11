Raspberry Pi clone sports 1.84GHz Intel Cherry Trail processor

Radxa has posted specs for a new member of its community backed “Rock Pi” Raspberry Pi lookalike SBC family, this time with an Intel Cherry Trail Atom x5-Z8300, USB 3.0, MicroSD, HDMI, eDP/MIPI, and GbE, plus optional WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.



In June, Radxa unveiled its Rock Pi S SBC that runs Linux on a RK3308 and updated its RK3399-based Rock Pi 4 with extra memory. Now, Radxa is preparing to add to that family of Raspberry Pi pseudo clones with an SBC called Rock Pi X, based on the Intel “Cherry Trail” Atom x5-Z8300. We learned about the new board from our friends at Hackerboards, who added the Rock Pi X to its database yesterday.







Rock Pi X, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



While this is Radxa’s first Intel Atom SBC, several open spec boards are based on the Atom x5-Z8300, including the Atomic Pi from Team IoT (DLI) and the UP board and UP Core board from Aaeon UP. Intel’s “Cherry Trail” Atom x5 Z8350 SoC can be clocked at up to 1.84GHz and has a 500MHz Intel Gen 8 HD 400 GPU featuring 12 Execution Units.

Aside from having different processors, spec-for-spec, the 85 x 51mm Rock Pi X is most similar to Radxa’s 85 x 54mm Rock Pi 4. Both provide 4GB of RAM, MicroSD, HDMI and a Gbit Ethernet port. The Rock Pi X’s USB ports include 1x 3.0 and 3x 2.0, while the Rock Pi 4 has 2x 3.0 and 2x 2.0 as its USB offerings. Both run Linux, but where the Rock Pi 4 also runs Android, the Rock Pi X does not. Being an Intel based board, the Rock Pi X does support Windows 10 however.

Like the Rock Pi 4, the Rock Pi X offers Raspberry Pi shield support. But it lacks some I/O that the Rock Pi 4 has—including SPI and UART. The Rock Pi X is offered in model A and model B versions, with model B adding WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 Classic + LE. The Rock Pi X will have a pricing scheme based on the amount of RAM (just like the Rock Pi 4). Pricing for the Rock Pi X model A will be $39, $49 or $65 for 1GB, 2GB or 4GB respectively, while the model B will be priced at $49, $59 or $75 for 1GB, 2GB or 4GB respectively.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Rock Pi X include:

Processor — Intel Atom x5-Z8350 (4x Cherry Trail cores @ 1.44GHz / 1.84GHz burst); Intel HD 400 Graphics (200MHz/500MHz); Intel Integrated Sensor Hub (ISH)

Memory/storage: 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB LPDDR3 RAM eMMC socket for 8GB to 128GB (bootable) MicroSD slot for up to 128GB (bootable)

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) with Bluetooth 5.0 with antenna (Model B only)

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port; PoE support on Model B only (requires RPi PoE HAT)

Media I/O: HDMI 1.4 port (with audio) for up to 4K at 30fps Other display interaces: eDP, MIPI Camera interface: 1x MIPI 3.5mm audio I/O jack Mic interface

Other I/O: 1x USB 3.0 host ports 3x USB 2.0 host ports USB 3.0 Type-C OTG with power support and HW switch for host/device

Expansion — 40-pin GPIO header

Other features — RTC

Power: 5-20V input Supports USB PD and QC powering Power consumption — not listed

Operating temperature –not listed

Dimensions — 85 x 51 x 18mm

Operating system — Linux, Windows 10



Further information

Radxa does not have a product page yet for the Rock Pi X. More information can be found on Radxa’s wiki page for the Rock Pi X.

