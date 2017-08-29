Raspberry Pi based thin client optimized for VMware Blast Extreme

ClearCube released a $120 “C3Pi Thin Client” built on the RPi 3 that runs a “Cloud Desktop” Linux distro and supports VMware Blast Extreme displays.



Another thin client vendor has tapped the Raspberry Pi SBC to drive a low-end thin client, joining companies like NComputing (RX-HDX) and ViewSonic (SC-T25). At VMworld 2017, ClearCube Technology launched its C3Pi thin client, which runs its Linux-based Cloud Desktop OS on the Raspberry Pi 3. The $119.95 thin client’s Cloud Desktop Management software provides administrators with a browser-based interface for client grouping, client configuration inheritance, and automatic client updates over the network, says ClearCube.







ClearCube C3Pi Thin Client

(click image to enlarge)







C3Pi compared to a mouse

(click image to enlarge)



While the NComputing and ViewSonic RPi 3 based models focus on Citrix virtualization environments, the ClearCube C3Pi Thin Client is optimized for VMware Horizon. When using the supported VMware Blast Extreme display protocol, the VMware UI remoting technology built into the in VMware Horizon, “users can have a desktop experience that outperforms PCoIP in many graphics-intensive applications,” says ClearCube, referring to Teradici’s PC-over-IP (PCoIP) protocol.With VMware Blast Extreme, the C3Pi can reduce CPU consumption by offloading video decompression to native hardware using H.264 decoding. Another advantage in using the C3Pi with Blast Extreme is that it supports Linux desktops in addition to Windows for Horizon deployments, says the company.

All the major features of the Raspberry Pi 3 are available here, including the SBC’s quad-core, Cortex-A53 based, 1.2GHz Broadcom BCM2837 SoC. You get 1GB LPDDR2 RAM, a 10/100 Ethernet port, and access to the built-in WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 BLE.

Other features include the HDMI port for up to 1920 x 1200 pixels and 4x USB 2.0 host ports. The microSD slot is populated with an 8GB microSDHC card that loads the Cloud Desktop Linux system.



Further information

The ClearCube C3Pi Thin Client is available now for $119.95. More information may be found on ClearCube’s C3Pi product page.

