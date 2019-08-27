Raspberry Pi automation add-on supplies five relays and 8-channel ADC

On Kickstarter: a “Pi-oT” Raspberry Pi add-on complete with fan and DIN-rail mountable chassis that expresses the Pi’s GPIO with 26-pin terminal connectors that offer 5x relays, 8x ADCs, and power inputs.



A Cleveland-based startup called Pi-oT Hardware has gone to Kickstarter to launch a $40 and up Pi-oT automation add-on for the Raspberry Pi. The Pi-oT is available through Oct. 2, and if the campaign meets its modest $1,750 goal, it will ship later that month. On today’s launch day only, you can subtract $5 off the $40 (commercial) and $50 (industrial) prices, which will be 15 percent higher once the campaign concludes.







Pi-oT

(click images to enlarge)



The Pi-oT includes 5x SPDT relays with jumper pins that enable control via selectable GPIO pins. There’s also a 10-bit, 8-channel Analog to Digital (ADC) converter for reading sensors and data-logging. The open source MCP3008/3208 python library can be used to read the analog inputs.

The industrial version is essentially the same as the commercial, but it offers thicker 2-oz. copper PCB traces and higher rated Panasonic relays. It also supplies 12-bit instead of 10-bit ADC.







Pi-oT and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Both models offer 5V, 3.3V, and ground pins. The system can either be back-powered through the 5V terminal or via an optional, $3 micro-USB female adapter, “as there will be over voltage protection on board,” says Pi-oT. The 3.3V pin enables the Pi-oT to power other connected sensors and peripherals.

Two breakouts expose any unused GPIO pins. That may even be enough to drive some other simple HATs, which can be fit inside the enclosure. The DIN-rail mountable chassis includes a 5V high-flow fan, which can also be purchased separately for $7 for use with other Raspberry Pi projects.



Further information

The Pi-oT is available on Kickstarter through Oct. 2 for $40 (commercial) or $50 (industrial), and if you order on Aug. 27 you can knock $5 off the price. Shipments are due in October. More information may be found on the Pi-oT Kickstarter page.