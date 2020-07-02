Raspberry Pi 4 based gateway with RS-232/485 and RTC sells for $90 plus the Pi

Advantech has launched a compact, IP40-protected “Uno-220” IoT gateway enclosure and HAT designed for a BYO Raspberry Pi 4. The HAT provides a RS-232/485 port, an RTC with battery, and 4x additional GPIOs.



Advantech has launched what appears to be its first Raspberry Pi based embedded system. The $90, 100 x 70 x 33mm Uno-220 IoT gateway is designed to be powered by a bring-your-own Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.







Uno-220 (left) and RPi 4 (top) with custom HAT

(click images to enlarge)







Uno-220, front and back



The Uno-220 exposes all the ports on the RPi 4 and adds a custom HAT add-on with serial and GPIO connectivity. The system ships with an 8GB microSD card preconfigured with a Raspberry Pi OS based AdvRaspbian stack that is said to offer plug-and-play installation with the Raspberry Pi 4. The source code is also available on GitHub.External access is provided for the new RS-232/485 port with auto direction control and a terminal block interface. There are also 4x GPIOs and inside the box is a real-time clock with battery installed on the HAT. TPM 2.0 is available on request.

Wall- and stand mounts are standard and DIN-rail mounting is optional. The system ships with all necessary screws to integrate the Raspberry Pi.







Uno-220 front and side detail views

(click images to enlarge)







Uno-220 installation process (left) and Raspberry Pi 4 detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The aluminum-built IoT gateway, which we read about at Electronics360 , is protected per IP40 specs, supports 0 to 50°C temperatures, and provides 10-95% RH @ 40°C, non-condensing humidity resistance. The enclosure’s “improved heat dissipation and electrostatic discharge protection provides the optimum protection for Raspberry Pi SBCs,” says Advantech.While Advantech has an immense catalog of Intel-based systems, it offers a much smaller selection of enclosed Arm-based computers, such as its EPC-branded computers . These include the Snapdragon 410 based EPC-R4760 and other models built on NXP’s i.MX6, TI’s Sitara, Nvidia’s Jetson TX2, and the Rockchip RK3288.







Uno-220 setup guide on YouTube



Further information

The Uno-220 is available for $90 without the RPi 4 at Advantech’s online store. More information may be found on Advantech’s product page and GitHub page.