Raspberry Pi 3B+ based thin client features dual HDMI ports

ClearCube has launched a “C3xPi Thin Client” follow-on to its original Raspberry Pi based thin client with a faster RPi 3 B+ with GbE and dual-band WiFi-ac, plus a second HDMI port for dual displays and Citrix HDX support.



ClearCube’s new reboot of its C3Pi Thin Client, which shipped with a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B in Aug. 2017, has advanced to the latest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. The compact C3xPi Thin Client is “the only low-cost, virus-proof, single-case dual monitor thin client in the market,” says ClearCube.







C3xPi Thin Client with mouse

Earlier C3Pi

Thin Client

In addition to the Raspberry Pi 3B+ based enhancements, the physically redesigned device provides 2x HDMI 3.1 ports for dual simultaneous displays with 1920 × 1080 video resolution. ClearCube did not explain how its “patent pending” technology drives the second HDMI port, but it presumably uses the Pi’s MIPI-DSI interface.

ClearCube has joined rival Raspberry Pi based thin clients such as the ViewSonic SC-T25 and NComputing RX-HDX in supporting the Citrix HDX virtual desktop environment, available via its Cloud Desktop OS. The previous version of Cloud Desktop OS was instead optimized for VMware.

Citrix HDX, which is enabled via the integration of the Citrix Workspace Hub, supports hardware-accelerated H.264 decoding for dual monitors. It also “lowers CPU consumption by offloading video decompression from its CPU to its native hardware,” says ClearCube. As before, the Linux- and Stratodesk-based Cloud Desktop OS software offers a browser-based interface for client grouping, client configuration inheritance, and automatic client updates over the network.







C3xPi Thin Client alone (left) and with dual monitors

The 3.75 x 2.31 x 1.25-inch device exposes all the ports of the RPi 3B+ except that one of the 4x USB ports has been sacrificed to make room for the second HDMI port. RPi 3B+ enhancements carried through here include the faster, 1.4GHz Broadcom BCM2837B SoC. You also get the new Gigabit Ethernet port, which is faster than before, but limited by its USB interface to 300Mbps.

In addition, there’s the 3B+’s faster, pre-certified wireless module with 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11.b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE. Other features include 1GB LPDDR2 RAM, an 8GB microSDHC card, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington security slot. The 0 to 35°C ready device ships with a 12V power supply and a VESA kit for mounting to the back of a monitor.



Further information

The C3xPi Thin Client is available for $179.95. More information may be found at ClearCube’s C3xPi Thin Client product page.