Railway computer takes on AI analytics with Nvidia Quadro graphics

Adlink’s Linux-ready, EN50155-certified “PIS-5500” railway analytics computer offers Intel 6th or 7th Gen Core i7 CPUs with AI-enabled Nvidia Quadro graphics. I/O includes 10x GbE, 2x or 4x SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, and M.2.



Railway computers are growing more sophisticated and starting to specialize. Whereas Adlink’s Apollo Lake based DMI-1210 touch-panel computer is designed for train driver controls, its rugged new PIS-5500 is aimed at both wayside and onboard real-time video/graphics analytics applications. These include ticket-free check-in, more accurate arrival-time predictions, personalized infotainment and onboard services, real-time track heath diagnostics, and rapid emergency response.







PIS-5500

(click image to enlarge)



The PIS-5500 runs Ubuntu 16.04 or Windows 8 or 10 on a choice of two quad-core Intel CPUs: an Intel 6th Gen “Skylake” Core i7-6820EQ (2.8GHz/3.5GHz, 45W TDP) and a 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7820EQ (3.0/3.7GHz, configurable 45W/35W TDP). The AI analytics part comes in with an optional Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P3000 graphics card with CUDA support. The MXM module form factor card fits into an MXM 3.1 slot with PCIe x16 support.

You can load up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2133 SDRAM. There are 2x SATA III bays on the standard model and 4x on a PIS-5510 SKU that also adds 2x rugged M12-based USB ports in addition to the standard 4x USB 3.0 ports, giving you 6x USB overall. Otherwise, the two models have the same features, including 10x GbE ports, 8x of which use isolated M12 ports, and 4x that also have PoE support (Class 2/7W).

The PIS-5500 is equipped with 6x DisplayPorts, 2x of which are linked to the Intel graphics and 4x of which connect to the Quadro card. You also get an Intel-linked DVI-I port and dual audio jacks.

In addition to the SATA bays there’s an external CFast slot and an internal M.2 2280 socket for additional SATA. There’s a mini-PCIe-based CAN/MVB interface expressed via dual DB9 ports, as well as 2x full sized mini-PCIe slots, 2x uSIM slots, and 4x antenna cutouts that support optional 3G, WiFi/BT, and GPS cards. The system also offers 4x isolated RS-232/422/485 ports,

The PIS-5500 is equipped with an EN50155 compliant +24V/+36V/+72V/+110VDC nominal power input via an M12 connector with 16.8V to 137.5V support. (There’s also an optional 12V-only model.) Consumption ranges from 149W to 158W depending on whether you have the P1000 or P3000 graphics.

Other features include reset and power buttons, a coin-cell battery, 5x LEDs, and Adlink SEMA 3.0 board management with watchdog, HW monitoring, failsafe, and stats. The wall-mountable 360 x 225.1 x 88.8mm system (360 x 225.1 x 105.4mm for the quad-SATA PIS-5510 model) weighs 6.3 Kg.

The PIS-5500 can run at -25 to 55°C with P3000 graphics or -25 to 70°C with P1000. You also get EN61373: 2010 compliant shock and vibration resistance and EN 60068-2-78 compliant humidity resistance. There are several EN ratings for safety, fire protection, and EMC.



Further information

The PIS-5500 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Adlink’s PIS-5500 announcement and product page.

