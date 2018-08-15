Railway computer runs Linux on Kaby Lake

Lanner’s rugged, Linux-friendly “R6S” railway computer runs on an Intel 7th Gen Core i7-7600U chip and offers 10x M12 PoE ports, 3x mini-PCIe slots, and EN 50155 and EN 45545 certification.



The R6S uses the same dual-core, Kaby Lake Core i7-7600U CPU as Lanner’s recent V6S vehicle surveillance NVR computer and similarly offers 10x GbE ports with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). Yet, the R6S is more specifically targeted at trains. It offers compliance with ISO 7637-2, EN 50155, and EN 45545 certifications, and has passed EN 61373/MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance certifications. It also supports a wider set of applications, including “rolling stock control and monitoring, infotainment, video surveillance and fleet management.”







Lanner R6S, front and back

Like the V6S, the system’s up to 2.8GHz i7-7600U processor runs Windows 10 IoT, as well as Fedora 14 or RHEL 5 with support for Linux Kernel 2.6.18 or later. The fanless R6S supports -40 to 70°C operation. The 5.5 kg, 272.4 x 228 x 121.3mm system also features IP50 protection against ingress.

A 9-154V power input is available with a terminal block with ignition recognition, and there’s ATX mode support for ignition delay on/off control. A 12V/2A output is also available.







R6S detail view

The R6S supports 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-1866/2133 and offers sockets for SD and mSATA storage. There’s also a removable, 2.5-inch SATA bay and a pair each of USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. A standard GbE port is available along with the 10x 802.3af compliant PoE ports, which sport rugged M12 connectors.

Displays are enabled via an up to 2048 x 1536 pixel VGA port and an up to 1920 x 1200 DVI-D port. Other features include mic-in and line-out jacks, dual RS-232/422/485 ports, an optional CANBus port, and DIO including 7x DI (12V), 7x DO (24V), and 2x ignition control inputs.

Three full-size mini-PCIe slots are accompanied by SIM card readers (1x WiFi, 2x 4G LTE) and 6x SMA antenna connectors. One of those is for the onboard, default GPS + GLONASS dual-band chip, or the optional u-blox NEO-M8N module for 3x GNSS, which supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Other features include a G-sensor, hardware monitoring, an RTC with battery, and a wall-mount kit.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the R6S railway computer. More information may be found on Lanner’s R5S product page.

