R-Series based gaming box has triple DP

EFCO’s Linux-friendly “EGL8350” gaming computer runs on an AMD R-Series SoC with Radeon R5 or R7 GPUs and offers 3x DisplayPorts, 2x GbE, 4x each of USB and serial, 72x JAMMA GPIO, and a SATA-enabled “SmartBay.”



After announcing an EGL6087 casino gaming logic box with an AMD G-Series GX218 LX earlier this year, EFCO has now launched a system that advances to the more powerful AMD Embedded R-Series SoC. The new EGL8350 follows other R-Series based gaming boxes such as Axiomtek’s GMB135.







EGL8350, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



EFCO is offering two models that run Linux 4.10+, Windows 7, or Windows 10: an EGL8350-2 with a dual-core, up to 3.0GHz RX-216GD and AMD Radeon R5 graphics and an EGL8350-4 with a quad-core, up to 3.4GHz RX-421BD and a Radeon R7 GPU. Both models are from the original Merlin Falcon generation of the R-Series SoC.

Otherwise, the two models are identical, with up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 and up to 8MB of speedy NVRAM. Unlike the G-Series based EGL6087, the EGL8350 features EFCO’s new SmartBay storage bay, “which supports the full range of CFAST, CF, 2.5-inch and 1.8-inch SATA SSDs and USB storage devices,” says EFCO. There are also 2x SATA II connectors with pin7 VCC power.

The triple DisplayPorts are variably listed as supporting up to 4K video and FHD (Full HD) video. Presumably, the ports drop down to 1080p when all three are operating simultaneously. You also get triple audio jacks with “5.1 channel” audio and an 8W, 8-Ohm Class D stereo amplifier speaker output on a golden finger.



EGL6087

The EGL8350 is further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 4x RS-232 ports. Like the EGL6087, it features the gaming specific, 72-pin JAMMA (Japan Amusement Machine and Marketing Association) I/O interface on a golden finger connector.

The 306 x 206.45 x 72mm system has a 12V/5A DC input and a rechargeable Ni-MH battery, and it operates at 0 to 60℃. There’s also a “secure” RTC, an auxiliary gaming controller, an Infineon TPM security chip, and a key-lock feature.

The system ships with EFCO’s Gaming Software Support Package, which includes SecuredBoot, RootSecu, GPIO, NVM, and intrusion detection. The software includes a “hardware intelligent assistant.”



Further information

The EGL8350 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in EFCO’s EGL8350 announcement and product page.