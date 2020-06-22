Qualcomm router board offers 10GbE and WiFi 6

Wally’s “DR8074A” and Compex’s “HK01” are similar implementations of a Linux-driven Qualcomm reference design for its quad-core -A53, 802.11-ax enabled IPQ8074 router SoC. The SBCs feature 5x GbE and single 10GbE and SFP+ ports.



Wally’s has posted specs for a DR8074A (HK01) router board based on a Qualcomm reference design for its IPQ8074 SoC. Earlier this month, CNXSoft reported on an almost identical Compex version of the reference design called the HK01 (also listed as HK01.1).







Wally’s DR8074A (left) and Compex’s HK01

The standout feature of these boards, as well as Qualcomm’s IPQ8074 , is its built-in support for 802.11a/n/ac/ax. Also known as WiFi 6, 802.11ax is supported on the similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 Qualcomm IPQ6018 SoC found on the recent Wally DR6018 and almost identical Compex CP01 Qualcomm reference boards. The SoC is faster, however, running at up to 2.2GHz instead of 1.8GHz. The 14nm fabricated SoC also provides a dual-core network accelerator.

The dual-band, dual concurrent 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11a/n/ac/ax standard provides lower latency and power consumption, improved simultaneous data delivery, and up to 30 percent faster speed than Wave2, the second-gen version of 802.11ac (WiFi 5). Like Wave2 802.11ac, 802.11ax (WiFi 6) uses dual-band MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices.

The 2.4GHz radio on the DR8074A has a frequency range that supports up to a 1147Mbps physical data rate while the 5GHz radio can achieve up to a 4804Mbps, claims Wally’s. Other WiFi features include tri-band support with 5G SBS (4×4/5GHz + 4×4/5GHz + 4×4/2.4GHz), as well as Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) and support for OFDMA DL and UL.

The DR8074A/HK01 board measures 201 x 168 x 18mm, with the height rising to 42mm with the heatsink. It ships with 1GB to 4GB of 1333MHz DDR3L, 8GB eMMC, 256MB QPIC NAND flash, 32MB of NOR flash, and a microSD slot.







DR8074A (left) and HK01 detail views

In addition to the WiFi 6 radio, which is supported with 12x U.FL connectors, the SBC provides 5x GbE ports (3x LAN, 2x WAN) and single 10GbE and SFP+ ports. Other features include 2x USB 3.0 ports and serial, JTAG, and audio/SLIC connectors.

The DR8074A supplies an M.2 B-key socket with PCIe 3.0 and a mini-PCIe slot with PCIe 2.0. The only major difference we could see with the Compex HK01 is that the latter has dual mini-PCIe slots instead of single M.2 and mini-PCIe. Optional modules on Wally’s DR8074A include Bluetooth and ZigBee modules, and CNXSoft also says the M.2 slot supports 5G.

The DR8074A/HK01 has a 12V/5A DC jack, 2x reset buttons, a WPS reset button, a buzzer, and 15x LEDs. The board provides a -20 to 70°C range with 5-95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.

For OS support, Compex lists Qualcomm’s Reference Firmware, which is almost certainly based on Linux, as well as OpenWrt. Wally’s does not list OS support but told us it runs Linux.



Further information

Wally’s did not list pricing for the DR8074A, which appears to be available. Compex is selling its HK01 for $1,888 and the same board goes for 1,590 Euros ($1,791) at Codico without VAT and $1,850 at Techship 10. More information may be found at Wally’s DR8074A product page and Compex’s HK01 product page.