Qualcomm IPQ4019-based SOM and dev board run OpenWrt Linux

The “Habanero” module from 8devices runs OpenWrt on Qualcomm’s IPQ4019 SoC. The $55 open spec board supports dual-band, MU-MIMO 802.11ac (Wave2). A development kit for with module adds 5 Ethernet ports and USB.



8devices has added the Habanero as a new member to its line of dual-band system-on-modules (SOMs). The SOM is available in two versions. The Habanero based on Qualcomm’s IPQ4019 SoC is open for pre-orders for $55. And the Habanero-I, based on Qualcomm’s IPQ4029 SoC can be bought on pre-order for $69. A $119 development kit, the Habanero DVK provides the IPQ4019 SoC along with Ethernet, USB and other I/O.

8devices provides a number of modules that run OpenWrt-Linux, the most recent of which was its Komikan SOM based on a MIPS24k-based Realtek SoC. The Habanero appears to be the company’s 2nd module based on a Qualcomm SoC, following its IPQ4018 SoC-based Jalapeno board.







Habanero SOM top (left) and bottom

(click images to enlarge)







Habanero SOM block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Qualcomm’s IPQ4019 and IPQ4029—used on Habanero and Habanero-I respectively—both feature Wave2 (or Wave 2) — the revised version of 802.11ac (WiFi 5) radios with dual-band MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices. Incorporating a quad-core Arm Cortex A7 processor with NEON and FPU, the 40nm IPQ4019/IPQ4029 SoCs have Qualcomm security features, and support for up to 5x Ethernet ports. In June, we covered three boards that sport a Qualcomm IPQ4019 SoC: the Dakota DR4019, MikroTik’s and the Kefu DB11 dev kit. The 45 x 49 mm Habanero module, which came to our attention from an electronics-lab.com post , has a QCA8075C PHY that supports 5x Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also has USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports and supports other miscellaneous interfaces (details below), which can be configured as general-purpose I/O pins. Hardware based NAT engine and security features like crypto engine, secure boot make the SOM well suited for high-end, fast and secure networking applications. The Habanero comes in commercial 0-65°C, and industrial -40-85°C temperature range versions.

For memory, the Habanero SOM provides 32 MB NOR flash and 512 MB DDR3L RAM. There’s also up to 1 GB NAND available externally on the Habanero-DVK. Interfaces on the module include 46x GPIO, 1x PCie 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB2.0, 2x UART, 1x SPI, 2x I2C, 4x PWM, 1x JTAG, 1x I2S/TDM, 5x 1000/100/10 Ethernet, 1x RGMII, 1x SDIO3.0/eMMC and parallels for NAND flash memory and an LCD controller.







Habanero development board details

(click image to enlarge)







Habanero dev board with shield covering SOM (left) and shield (right)

(click images to enlarge)



The Habanero DVK board provides several sockets and connectors that developers can use to take advantage of the SOM’s capabilities. The DVK has 5 Ethernet ports, an eMMC socket, an SD card socket, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, LEDs, buttons for GPI08 and Reset and 12V-24V power socket.



Further information

The Habanero module and Habanero-DVK (including module) are available for pre-orders with shipments beginning September 23. More information may be found on 8devices’ Habanero product pages well as the Habanero, Habanero-I and Habanero-DVK shopping pages.

