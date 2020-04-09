Quad-HDMI Ryzen V1000 signage system has four M.2 slots, too

Axiomtek has launched a “DSP600-211” 4K digital signage player that runs Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 along with 4x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB, 2x serial, 2x GbE, and 4x M.2.



Axiomtek has “released” a 4K digital signage player powered by AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor, according to an announcement on Automation.com. The DSP600-211 is aimed at video walls, digital menu and directory boards, and interactive kiosks. The system is notable for offering more expansion slots than other V1000-based signage players — it offers 2x M.2. slots for wireless and 2x for storage, including NVMe.







DSP600-211 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)





Ibase SI-324-N

The DSP600-211 runs Linux or Windows 10 on either the quad-core, 3.35GHz/3.8GHz V1807B or the dual-core, 2.0GHz/3.6GHz V1605B. The 250 x 182.8 x 30mm, 1.9 kg system has a 0 to 45°C temperature range and offers 3 Grms, 5-500Hz, XYZ vibration resistance. Humidity resistance is listed at 10%-90% (non-condensing).

The DSP600-211 joins other V1000-based signage systems including Ibase’s SI-324 and Nexcom’s NDiS V1000. Last month, Ibase followed up with a SI-324-N model that swaps out the quad-core V1807B for on a dual-core V1605B in a smaller 35 x 25mm FP5 BGA package. The otherwise identical system has a smaller, but taller, form factor at 25.8 x 164 x 45mm and is much lighter at 1.5 kg, presumably due to the removal of the fan.

Axiomtek’s DSP600-211 may have its rivals beat on expansion, but it’s limited to a maximum of 16GB DDR4-2400 instead of 32GB on the Ibase and Nexcom systems. The system’s 4x HDMI 2.0 ports support independent audio output, EDID, 4K resolution, and multi-display support. There are no claims for the number of displays or 4K displays that can run simultaneously.

The DSP600-211 is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232 ports. There’s also an RJ45-equipped device management port, an audio line-out jack, a Clear EDID switch, an HDD LED. a watchdog, and TPM 2.0 security.

The four M.2 slots include 2x M-key 2280 for SATA and NVMe, respectively, as well as an E-key for WiFi/Bluetooth and a B-key for 4G LTE. A SIM card slot and 4x antenna openings are also available.

A screw-type 12V DC input is accompanied by an 84W adapter and power, reset, and remote switches. There’s also a 3V/220 mAH Lithium battery and optional VESA and wall-mount kits.



Further information

The DSP600-211 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s product page.

