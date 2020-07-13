Quad-GbE Apollo Lake appliance has dual mini-PCIe slots

Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “NA346” networking appliance is equipped with a Celeron N3350, 4x GbE ports with optional bypass, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, and 2x mini-PCIe slots with mSATA and wireless support.



Axiomtek has launched an entry-level “SD-WAN, VPN and security gateway for industrial IoT security applications.” The 146 x 118.2 x 33.5mm NA346 runs Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 with a 6W TDP from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The quad-GbE port networking appliance follows Axiomtek’s earlier, Apollo Lake based, 6-port NA345 and other Apollo Lake based networking gateways such as Acrosser’s 6-port AND-APL1N1FL.







NA346 with and without antennas

In its press release, Axiomtek promotes the NA346 as being a 5G-ready system, although there is no mention of 5G, 4G, or any other G in the product page and datasheet. What Axiomtek is suggesting is that you could load a 5G cellular module onto the full-size mini-PCIe slot, which like the similar half-size mini-PCIe supports both mSATA storage as well as USB signals that could support a wireless module. The system supplies a nano-SIM socket and 4x antenna mounts.

We do not mean to single out Axiomtek here — we are seeing a lot of press releases from embedded vendors that tout a product as being AI or 5G enabled, but with no mention of the capability on the product page. In truth any system with a PCIe interface could conceivably support either application, even with a lowly Celeron N3350, although not always very effectively.







NA346 detail views

One of the NA346’s Intel i211 powered 4x GbE ports, which offer optional LAN bypass, is co-laid with the full-size mini-PCIe, which presumably means you can’t use both at the same time. There is also a serial console port. The press release suggests that you can only use one of the slots for mSATA, although both support it.

The NA346 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866 and provides 2x USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port. You also get an unspecified number of GPIO pins, a watchdog, 5x LEDs, and optional TPM 2.0. The system is powered by a screw-type, 12V/3A DC jack and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 10%-90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



The NA346 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

