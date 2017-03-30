Quad-core Atom thin client offers hardened ThinLinux



Dell revealed a tiny “Wyse 3040” thin client that runs ThinOS or a hardened new ThinLinux on a quad-core Intel SoC, and supports Citrix, MS, and VMware.



Dell has launched its “lightest, smallest and most power-efficient thin client” yet, with a 101.6 x 101.6 x 27.9mm Wyse 3040 system that weighs 0.24kg and runs on under 5 Watts. The device is powered by a quad-core, 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 “Cherry Trail” SoC, giving it 30 percent better performance than “previous generations,” says Dell, presumably referring to the single-core Wyse 3010 and the dual-core 3020 and 3030. The power-efficient (2W SDP) SoC also runs on the UP board and UP Core SBCs.







Wyse 3040

Wyse 3040



Starting at $329, the Wyse 3040 ships with the BSD-based ThinOS, which has long been offered by Wyse , a thin client company that Dell acquired in 2012. ThinOS is “ultra-secure with no published APIs and therefore no attack surface,” says Dell.

Starting in June, customers will also be able to download a new ThinLinux distribution based on SUSE Linux 12 that has been “further hardened and optimized by Dell for thin client environments,” says the company. Virtualization Review quotes Jeff McNaught, VP of marketing and chief strategy officer for the Cloud Client Computing Unit at Dell, as saying: “[You will] be able to have a local browser and to embed specific Linux applications right into that thin client.”







Wyse 3040 on the desktop (left) or attached to a cubicle wall



The Wyse 3040 is aimed at “highly-regulated” sectors such as retail, finance, healthcare and education. Like other thin clients its designed to run virtual sessions from various workspace environments. In this case, it supports virtualization software brokers including Citrix XenDesktop, Microsoft RDS, and VMware Horizon.

The system supports Citrix HDX and Microsoft’s RDP and PCoIP protocols, and starting in June, it will also be able to run the VMware Blast Extreme remote protocol. Customers can use Wyse Device Manager and Wyse Cloud Client Manager applications for remote configuration and policy management through a single console.







Wyse 3040 detail view: 1) audio jack, 2) USB 2.0, 3) USB 3.1, 4) power, 5) DisplayPort, 6) USB 2.0, 7) GbE

(click image to enlarge)



The Wyse 3040 supports up to 2GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB flash. You get two DisplayPorts for dual displays of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as digital speakers and an audio combo jack.

Other features include a GbE port, 3x USB 2.0 ports, and a USB 3.1 port. An 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth module is optional. There’s a Kensington Security Slot, as well as optional displays, dual-monitor stands, and a keyboard and mouse.



Further information

The Wyse 3040 is now globally available, starting at $329. More information may be found on Dell’s Wyse 3040 product page.

