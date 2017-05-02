Qseven module runs Linux on TI’s AM5728

Advantech’s Linux-driven “ROM-7510” module offers TI’s dual-core AM5728 SoC, 8GB eMMC, USB 3.0, PCIe, GbE, SATA, and industrial temperature support.



Advantech is prepping a ROM-7510 module that runs on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM5728, the highest end model in TI’s dual Cortex-A15 AM57x family. Other AM57x-based computer-on-modules include CompuLab’s 68 x 60mm CL-SOM-AM57x and Phytec’s 55 x 45mm PhyCore-AM57x SOM. The ROM-7510 complies with the 70 x 70mm Qseven standard, and is available with a currently undocumented “ROM-DB7502-SCA1E” carrier board.







ROM-7510 (left) and block diagram

The AM5728 clocks its two Cortex-A15 cores to 1.5GHz, and features PowerVR SGX544 3D and Vivante GC320 2D graphics engines. Like the Sitara AM437x, the AM5728 includes a 1080p60 video accelerator, a crypto accelerator, dual TI C66x DSPs, and a quad-core programmable real-time unit (PRU) for customizing interfaces based on Cortex-M4 chips. Advantech is supporting the module with a Linux BSP.

The ROM-7510 ships with 2GB DDR3-1066 and 8GB eMMC, and includes a GbE controller. Display interfaces are limited to HDMI and dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS, with up to 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution.

The ROM-7510 provides 2x single-lane PCIe interfaces, and supports a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 OTG port, and 4x USB 2.0 ports. The module is further equipped with dual UART, dual I2C, dual PWM, and 8x GPIO. Additional features include I2S, SDIO, SPI, CAN, and SATA interfaces, as well as an RTC and a watchdog.

The 5V DC module is available in commercial 0 to 60°C and industrial -40 to 85°C versions. In addition to the optional carrier board, accessories include a debug adapter board and cable, power cords and adapters, and a SQLFlash SD card.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ROM-7510, which is listed with preliminary specs. More information may be found on Advantech’s ROM-7510 product page.

