Qseven module provides 2GHz Atom and extended temp design

Ibase Technology announced a Qseven CPU module, the IBQ800, equipped with Intel Apollo Lake Atom x7/x5 processor, up to 8GB DRAM and -40°C to +85°C operating temperature—along with the IP416, a Qseven carrier board.



Ibase Technology has released the IBQ800, a Qseven CPU module based on an Intel Atom x7-2.0GHz E3950 or x5-E3930 1.8GHz processor. The card is designed to operate at extended temperatures ranging from -40 to +85°C, and is designed for industrial environments and vertical market segments including automation, gaming, ATM, transportation, power utility and digital signage.







The board comes with 8GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 memory along with mass storage in the form of an up to 32GB eMMC 5.0 SSD. The IBQ800 provides an Intel SoC integrated Gen9-LP graphics controller and comes with LVDS or eDP display interface. You also get 1x Intel I210IT PCI-Express Gigabit LAN interface and support for TPM 2.0.





We’ve seen and covered several Qseven CPU modules announced over the past 18 months, including Advantech’s ROM-7720, Congatec’s Conga-QMX8X and a pair of modules from Seco—the Q7-C25 and Q7-C26. While all of those boards were based on NXP i.MX8 and iMX8X processors, the Ibase IBQ800 bucks that trend by sporting an Intel Apollo Lake Atom x7/x5 processor. This appears to be Ibase’s first Qseven module.





Alongside the IBQ800, the company has also rolled out a Micro ATX form-factor Qseven carrier board, the IP416. According to the company, the 70 x 70mm IBQ800 module makes use of the ruggedized MXM connector to interface to the carrier board and route all the I/O signals. These include 1x Gigabit LAN, 3x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1 x HD audio, 1x COM and 1x SATA III links. Like the IBQ800, the 244 x 244mm IP416 carrier likewise features a -40 to +85°C operating temperature.



Further information

No pricing was provided, but both the IBQ800 Qseven CPU module and the IP416 Qseven carrier board are available now. For more information, go the announcement and the product pages for the IBQ800 and the IP416.