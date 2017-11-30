Qseven module builds on Apollo Lake SoCs

Avalue has launched a Linux-ready “EQM-APL” Qseven module with Apollo Lake SoCs, up to 64GB eMMC, and optional -40 to 85°C support.



Avalue’s EQM-APL joins other Intel Apollo Lake based Qseven modules such as Axiomtek’s Q7M311, MSC’s MSC Q7-AL, Arbor’s EmQ-i2401, Portwell’s PQ7-M108, Advantech’s SOM-3569, Congatec’s Conga-QA5, and Seco’s Q7-B03. The 70 x 70mm, Qseven 2.1 compliant EQM-APL supports Linux, Android, and Windows 10 on all three Apollo Lake Atom options, as well as the Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350.







EQM-APL

(click image to enlarge)



You can buy the EQM-APL with 4GB or 8GB of DDR3L-1866, and the Atom models support ECC RAM as a factory option. Up to 64GB eMMC 5.0 is optional. The module supports dual displays, with HDMI or DisplayPort at up to 4K resolution. You also get dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS, which can be swapped out for eDP.

An Intel I211AT (N4200/N3350) or I210IT (E3900 series) Gigabit Ethernet controller is available, along with support for 2x USB 3.0, 6x USB 2.0, and 2x SATA interfaces. Other I/O includes HD audio, LPC, SMBus, I2C, SPI, SDIO 3.0, and UART.

The EQM-APL is further equipped with 3x PCIe 2.0 interfaces, a watchdog, and HW monitoring. The module requires 5V power, and offers ACPI 5.0 power management. Both standard (0 to 70°C) and industrial (-40 to 85°C) models are available, and an Mini-ITX carrier board is optional.

Avalue recently announced an Apollo Lake based 3.5-inch ECM-APL2 SBC, as well as a EPC-APL mini-PC that uses the ECM-APL2 as a mainboard.



Further information

The EQM-APL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Avalue’s EQM-APL product page.