Qseven module and dev kit showcase i.MX8 QuadMax

IWave has launched a “Qseven SOM” that runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8 QuadPlus or hexa-core QuadMax with up to 8GB LPDDR4, 256GB eMMC, and 802.11ax/BT 5.0. The module is available on a Qseven dev kit.



IWave Systems has launched a Qseven 2.1 form-factor module equipped with NXP’s high-end i.MX8 processor. Confusingly, the Qseven SOM is also called the iW-RainboW-G27M, the same named given to iWave’s SMARC form-factor, i.MX8 based iW-RainboW-G27M, and the module is supported with a dev kit that has the same name as the similar iW-RainboW-G27D, AKA the i.MX8QuadMax SMARC Development Platform.







Qseven SOM (Qseven version of iW-RainboW-G27M), front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Qseven SOM block diagram (left) and Qseven version of the iW-RainboW-G27D dev kit

(click images to enlarge)



iWave also offers the Pico-ITX form factor iW-Rainbow-G27S SBC built around the same, quad-core i.MX8 QuadPlus or hexa-core i.MX8 QuadMax. Other i.MX8-based Qseven modules include Seco’s Q7-C26 and Advantech’s ROM-7720 , which shipped in 2019 The 70 x 70mm Qseven SOM does not support the base-level, quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8 Quad, but it is available with the mid-range i.MX8QuadPlus, which adds a single Cortex-A72 core, as well as the high-end QuadMax, which adds 2x -A72 cores. The SoCs also provide dual Cortex-M4 MCUs and dual GC7000Lite GPUs.

The module ships with separate BSPs and user manuals for Linux 5.4.24, Ubuntu 18.04, Android Pie 9.0.0, and QNX 7.0.0, which runs on the dual Cortex-M4 cores. Presumably, the module is available Crank’s StoryBoard GUI software like IWave’s other i.MX8 family products. IWave is offering more support resources than you typically find on a commercial product, including 3D STEP files for the module, datasheets and users guides for module and dev kit, and datasheets for the module’s optional heatsink and heatspreader.

The Qseven SOM is equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and up to 256GB eMMC. Options include SPI flash, a microSD slot, and a serial debug header.

The module supplies a LAN controller with support for dual GbE ports plus a wireless module with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.0. The 5V module is available in 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models, both with 10-year availability







Block diagram for Qseven version of the iW-RainboW-G27D dev kit

(click image to enlarge)



The i.MX8/Qseven version of the iW-RainboW-G27D dev kit, which is also called the i.MX 8 QM/QP Qseven Development Kit, is built around a 120 x 120mm Nano-ITX form factor carrier board. The board defaults to a Qseven SOM module with 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC.

Coastline ports include GbE, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0 host, USB 2.0 host, and micro-USB OTG and serial debug ports. The board is equipped with an LVDS interface that connects to a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The carrier provides SATA, MIPI-CSI, serial, JTAG, and CAN interfaces plus I2S-driven audio in and out jacks. You also get a full-sized SD slot, PCIe x1 and mini-PCIe slots, and expansion connectors that provide additional I/O as shown in the block diagrams above. The 12V board has an RTC and a 0 to 70°C range.



Further information

The Qseven SOM, AKA the Qseven version of the iW-RainboW-G27, and the Qseven version of the iW-RainboW-G27D dev kit, AKA the i.MX 8 QM/QP Qseven Development Kit, appear to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in iWave’s announcement and product page.

