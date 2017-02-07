Qseven COM runs Android or Linux on i.MX6

DFI’s “FS700” Qseven 1.2 module expands upon NXP’s i.MX6 with up to 2GB of DDR3, up to 16GB eMMC, a microSD slot, SATA, CAN, and PCIe.



Embedded board vendors never seem to tire of the venerable Cortex-A9-based i.MX6 SoC. The latest is DFI Technologies’ FS700, which joins other 70 x 70mm Qseven modules running the i.MX6, including Aaeon’s AQ7-IMX6.







FS700, front and back

The FS700 ships with Android 4.3 preloaded on the Dual, DualLite, and Quad i.MX6 models, but not the single-core Solo version. All models run at 1GHz. The module is also available with LTIB Linux 3.0.35.

You can load 1GB or 2GB of DDR3 RAM, and 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB eMMC, and if that’s not enough, there’s also a microSD slot. The FS700 provides an Atheros AR8033 GbE PHY, as well as an HDMI 1.4 interface and two 18/24-bit LVDS connections. When you use only one LVDS interface, you get higher resolution than with HDMI: 2560 x 1600 pixels vs. 1920 x 1200.







FS700 detail view (left) and block diagram

The Qseven 1.2 module supports 4x USB 2.0, as well as single helpings of USB OTG, RS232, SDIO, I2S, CAN-bus, and PCIe. There are dual I2C interfaces, and on the Quad and Dual models, a SATA 2.0 interface. A watchdog is also available.

The 5V module runs at under 5 Watts, says DFI. The Solo and DualLite configurations support 0 to 60°C temperatures, while the Dual and Quad versions support -40 to 85°C, with an optional heat spreader. Other options include a WiFi kit and a mini-PCIe based UMTS/HSPA+ cellular module.



Q7A-551 carrier

The FS700 can be purchased with a 190 x 102mm Q7A-551 carrier board with 0 to 60°C support. Coastline ports include an Ethernet port, dual COM ports, dual USB host ports, and a micro-USB client port. There’s also a full-size SD slot, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a 12-36V DC input with an optional 60W, 19V power adapter.







Q7A-551 detail view (left) and block diagram

Onboard interfaces support additional FS700 I/O, including FlexCAN, LVDS/LCD, and a mini-PCIe slot that supports mSATA, as well as PCIe and USB signals. A SIM card socket is also onboard. A 12-bit DIO connector supports an optional 8-bit DIO daughter card.



Further information

DFI’s FS700 Qseven module and Q7A-551 carrier board are both available at undisclosed prices. More information may be found on the DFI Technologies FS700 and Q7A-551 product pages.

