Qseven COM offers Apollo Lake and a security chip

Portwell’s “PQ7-M108” is a Linux-friendly Qseven COM with Intel Apollo Lake SoCs, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC, -40 to 85°C support, and a security IC.



Portwell’s “PQ7-M108” follows other Qseven 2.1 compliant, 70 x 70mm modules with Intel Apollo Lake processors such as the Advantech SOM-3569, Congatec Conga-QA5, and Seco Q7-B03. Like all these COMs, the PQ7-M108 can use all five of the first-gen Apollo Lake SoCs, including the quad-core Atom x7-E3950, x5-E3940, and Pentium N4200, and the dual-core x5-E3930 and Celeron N3350.







PQ7-M108

(click image to enlarge)



Like all but the Seco model, Portwell’s entry supports speedy DDR4 RAM, in this case, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 2133/2400MHz RAM. You can also load up to 64GB optional eMMC 5.0. An Intel I210IT GbE controller handles networking duty.

Intel Gen 9 graphics with triple display support is enabled with dual DDI interfaces: DisplayPort 1.2 up to 4096 x 2160 pixels or HDMI 1.4b up to 3840 x 2160. Dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS can be swapped out for eDP, and HD audio is available via I2S.

For USB, you get a tradeoff between speed and quantity — either 3x USB 3.0 or 4x USB 2.0. The PQ7-M108 provides 2x SATA 3.0, SDIO 3.0, and up to 4x PCIe Gen2 connections. Additional features include 2x SPI interfaces, as well as I2C, UART, JTAG, and an HDA co-lay with I2S.

The PQ7-M108 is available in 0 to 95°C and -40 to 85°C models, and integrates Portwell’s Board Controller and ACPI 5.0 power management. There’s also an Infineon Optiga Trust data authentication IC, which protects against unauthorized re-use or re-provisioning of original parts, says Portwell.

Linux and Microsoft Windows 10 are standard issue, and Android, Microsoft Windows IoT Core, and VxWorks 7 are available upon on request. You get a choice of five optional Portwell carrier boards designed for Qseven modules, including 3x Mini-ITX boards, and 2x 3.5-inch boards.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PQ7-M108 Qseven module. More information may be found at Portwell’s PQ7-M108 product page.

