Power-sipping embedded computer features CAN and mini-PCIe

Artila’s “Matrix-710” computer runs Linux on an Atmel SAMA5D35, and offers Fast and Gigabit Ethernet, 2x CAN, 8x serial, 4x USB, and mini-PCIe expansion.



Artila has spiced up last year’s Matrix-700 IoT gateway and control computer with wireless expansion, isolated serial ports, CAN Bus support, and more USB ports. The fanless, Linux-driven Matrix-710 is designed for industrial control, automation gateway, mobile gateway, and smart energy applications.

The Matrix-710 has a larger footprint than the Matrix-700, at 166 x 108 x 35mm, but the core computing foundation remains the same. Once again, there’s a 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Atmel ATSAMA5D35 SoC with 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM clocked at 1600Mbps, as well as 8MB data flash for system backup. For user storage, you will find 8GB eMMC and a microSD slot that supports up to 64GB.







Matrix-710



Like the Matrix-700, the Matrix-710 is headless (without display ports), and supplies both 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports. Other common features include a micro-USB console port (but no longer with power support), an internal serial console port, an RTC, a watchdog, and a buzzer.

As before, the computer can operate at 0 to 70°C, and runs on a wide-range, 9-48VDC input. There’s an optional 110-240VAC adapter, and typical consumption is variably listed as [email protected] , [email protected] , and “under 3 Watts.”

Improvements over the Matrix-710 are led by the new full-size mini-PCIe slot. The press release suggests that WiFi, cellular, and GPS modules are also available, and judging by the photo, a pair of external antennas is optional as well.

Other new features include dual CAN Bus 2.0 ports and four USB 2.0 host ports instead of two. While the Matrix-700 provides 4x RS-232/422/485 ports, the Matrix-710 offers 8x RS-485 ports, with half of them protected with isolation. The system also includes “several SDIO/SD/MMC, UARTs, SPIs, and TWIs,” says Artila. As before, wall-mounting is standard and DIN-rail mounting is optional.

The Matrix-710 ships with an open source Linux BSP, which is based on Debian and Linux Kernel 4.4, according to the press release and Kernel 4.9 in the datasheet. The pre-installed Linux stack includes the ETX4 filesystem, web and terminal servers, and several “practical utilities and drivers, with useful management system tools,” says Artila.



Further information

The Matrix-710 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on the Artila Matrix family product page.

