Portable Android SDR player supports DRM and DAB

Titus SDR’s Android-based “Titus II” Software Defined Radio receiver has a 7-inch touchscreen, a WiFi hotspot, and support for FM, AM, DRM, DAB, and DAB+.



Titus SDR is prepping an Android-based wideband digital RF receiver with Software Defined Radio (SDR) capabilities and a hi-fi amplifier. Built around a 7-inch Android tablet, the portable, battery-powered Titus II is billed as the world’s first consumer SDR digital receiver, “bringing true multi-standard radio reception with DRM (AM & VHF bands), DAB(+) and core data applications.”







Titus II (left) and its UI

(click images to enlarge)



Although the “under $100” Titus II shares the same general form factor of other touchscreen enabled Android wireless speakers and Internet radios, such as the Avy , it has as much in common with SDR products such as LimeSDR . The choice of Android enables access to a wide variety of SDR apps available on Google Play

The Titus II provides services including:

DRM in the AM bands (MW, SW, LW) and VHF bands (FM-band, VHF band-I, VHF band-III)

DAB Classic/DAB+ (VHF band-III)

FM stereo with RDS (Service Signaling)

AM with AMSS (AM Signaling Service)

Integrated service list management and service selection

DRM/DAB data apps — text messages, Dynamic Label/DL+, Journaline, (Categorized) slideshow, EPG, and Transparent File Transmission (for educational services), etc.

Recording feature and archiving interface to select existing recordings for playback

The product is a global collaboration between Titus SDR and its Panamanian parent company PantronX, as well as Jasmin-Infotech, Trans World Radio (TWR), and the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. An ITU-connected standards group called HFCC is also participating.

Fraunhofer contributed the device’s xHE-AAC audio codec, which is compatible with the DRM (Digital Radio Mondiale) standard. Especially popular in Europe, DRM replaces analog AM and FM/VHF radio with a more spectrally efficient digital alternative that uses the same spectrum.

The Titus II’s “high sensitivity” and “low noise” RF tuner supports a 100KHz to 2GHz range. It features a balanced tuned ferrite antenna, a Whip, and a jack for an external antenna.







Titus II with cover (left) and interior view



The Titus II also provides WiFi and Bluetooth, including a WiFi hotspot that enables any mobile device with an HTML5 browser to connect to the Titus II. Users can then select radio services such as listening to aud (HTML5 audio streaming) and accessing DRM/DAB data apps, says Titus SDR.

The boombox-like device measures 290 x 150 x 45mm, including the handle. A pair of 5-Watt speakers flank the 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel, 5-point capacitive touchscreen. A protective cover is also available.

Inside, there’s an unnamed quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC running Android 5.x, 6.x, or Remix. The device is further equipped with 1GB RAM, 8GB flash, a microSD slot, and HDMI and micro-USB OTG ports.

Other features include a microphone, mic and headphone jacks, and an optional camera. External function buttons are available, along with top-mounted volume, tune, and set controls. The 5V DC input feeds charges a “high capacity” Li-Po battery.

The Titus II features open source radio libraries, and the ability to load standardized plugins for enhance RF, says Titus SDR. The device can also act as a general-purpose Android device for accessing the Internet and running apps.



Further information

The Titus II, which has been delayed since earlier this year, “will be soon available” for under $100 according to Titus SDR’s recent announcement. The company is also pursuing OEM sales. A non-binding pre-order notification form has been posted. More information may be found on the Titus SDR website, as well as the HFCC website, which will be handling orders.

