PoE-ready Ryzen V1000 SBC is all about camera control

Axiomtek’s “MIRU130” SBC targets embedded vision applications with a Ryzen V1000 SoC, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, HDMI and DP ports, cam triggers and lighting controls, 2x M.2, PCIe x16, and 4x GbE ports, 2x of which offer PoE.



Axiomtek recently launched a CAPA13R, joineing Seco’s similarly 3.5-inch SBC-C90 as the only SBCs we have seen based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V100. Now Axiomtek has returned with a larger, V1000-based MIRU130 motherboard with a 244 x 170mm form factor that falls in between Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX.







MIRU130, front and back

While many V1000-based products emphasize the SoC’s ability to output up to four simultaneous displays, the MIRU130 is limited to single, presumably 4K-ready HDMI and DisplayPorts for dual displays. Like Axiomtek’s Kaby Lake based IPS962-512-PoE embedded PC, the board instead emphasizes machine vision camera controls for importing images.

Cameras can be connected via 4x 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and a pair of PoE-enabled GbE ports. There are also two standard GbE ports. Like the IPS962-512-PoE, the SBC provides camera trigger inputs and outputs, isolated DIO, and a quadrature encoder input for conveyor tracking.







MIRU130

The MIRU130 offers a choice of two quad-core members of Ryzen Embedded V1000 family: the 3.35GHz/3.8GHz V1807B and 2.0GHz/3.6GHz V1605B, both with high-end Radeon TX Vega graphics. No OS support was listed, but Linux should run without a problem. You can load up to 16GB DDR4-2400 via dual sockets.

The announcement refers to the board as an embedded vision and AI motherboard. The AI component presumably comes from a graphics card that you plug into the PCIe x16 golden finger or else via M.2 modules equipped with VPUs that fit into the M.2 E-key and B-key slots. The B-key slot supports SATA and there is a standalone SATA III interface.







MIRU130 front and back detail views

Other features include 4x serial interfaces, TPM security, a watchdog, and a battery. The fan-cooled, 12V board has an extended -20 to 60°C range.

Specifications listed for the MIRU130 include:

Processor — AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 (quad-core V1807B or V1605B) with Radeon Vega GPUs

Memory — Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 2400MHz via 2x sockets

Storage: SATA 3.0 slot SATA available via M.2 B-key (see expansion below)

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Realtek RTL8111G with WoL, PXE) 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Realtek RTL8111G with WoL, PXE) with 30W 802.3at PoE Wireless available via M.2 slots (see expansion below)

Media I/O: DisplayPort HDMI port Graphics card available via PCIe x16 (see expansion below)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 host ports RS232/422/485 3x RS232 Incremental quadrature encoder (A/B/Z) for vision I/O 2x LED lighting control (24V/max 0.5A) 2x trigger input (under 1us response time, sink type @ 0-30V, source type) 2x trigger output for cam (under 1us response time, @ 12V) 2x isolated DI (sink type @ 0-30V, sink/source type) 2x isolated DO (sink type, open collector @ 5-30V, 200mA max each) SMBus

Expansion: M.2 B-key 2242/2280/3042 with SATA, USB 2.0, and optional PCIe x2 M.2 E-key 2230 with PCIe x1, USB 2.0 PCIe x16 golden finger (PCIe x8 signal)

Other features — TPM (via SPI); watchdog; hardware monitoring; fan; optional lighting control and DIO cables

Operating temperature — -20 to 60°C with 10% – 95%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance

Power: 12V DC input via dual headers and AT power on Lithium 3V/220 mAh battery Power req. at 12V with 16GB RAM: [email protected] with @6.4A max RMS; [email protected] with @2.8A max RMS

Dimensions — 240 x 170mm



Further information

The MIRU130 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s product page.