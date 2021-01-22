PoE-enabled Apollo Lake system triggers machine vision

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s compact “MVS100-323-FL” machine vision computer combines Apollo Lake with 3x GbE ports — 2x with PoE — plus lighting controls, trigger I/O, isolated DIO, and mini-PCIe.



Axiomtek has previously launched vision I/O computers based on Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake with products like the MVS900-511-FL, IPS962-512-PoE, and IPS960-511-PoE. The new MVS100-323-FL is a far more compact system with a slower, but more energy efficient Apollo Lake processor.







MVS100-323-FL and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, 155 x 119 x 53mm MVS100-323-FL is designed for machine vision applications including automated optical inspection (AOI), label presence inspection, optical character recognition (OCR), and defect inspection. “For object inspection applications, the timing correlation between proximity sensor input, camera trigger output and illumination actuation control is crucial,” says Axiomtek.

Two of the three GbE ports offer 802.3af -compliant Power-over-Ethernet for a maximum total output of 16W to power machine vision cameras. The cameras are controlled with dual-channel trigger inputs and outputs with a range of 0-30V.







MVS100-323-FL machine vision conceptual diagram

(click image to enlarge)



There is also a 2-channel lighting control with strobe and trigger modes that supports LED output. Other features include programmable interrupt functions and 2-channel isolated DIO and 2-channel isolated DO “to control different kinds of devices such as robotics and pneumatic actuator for object sorting,” says Axiomtek.

The MVS100-323-FL is powered by Intel’s quad-core x5-E3940, clocked at 1.6GHz. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows are almost certainly supported. Axiomtek’s AMS.AXView software is also available.

The MVS100-323-FL is further equipped with up to 8GB DDR3L via a single socket plus an HDMI 1.4b port for up to up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz and a VGA port at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. You also get a RS-232/422/485 port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, and an optional internal USB header. A full-size mini-PCIe expansion slot supports mSATA storage.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



A terminal block inputs 24VDC, and the system provides voltage, circuit, and current protections. TPM 2.0 is available for security functions. The IP40-protected aluminum and steel computer supports -10 to 55°C temperatures with 0-95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

The MVS100-323-FL will be ready for purchase by the end of the month at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.