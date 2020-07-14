Pocketable, $120 and up WiFi gateway has dual GbE ports

GL.iNet’s compact, $120-and-up “Brume-W” gateway runs Linux on a dual -A53 Marvell Armada 3720 and offers 1GB RAM, 8GB flash, microSD, 2x GbE, WAN, WiFi, and USB 2.0.



GL.iNet has gone to Kickstarter to successfully fund a pocket-sized, dual-GbE wireless gateway that consumes about 6 Watts and is touted for its “excellent VPN routing experience.” The Brume-W (GL-MV1000W) runs OpenWrt or Ubuntu on Marvell’s dual-core, Cortex-A53 Armada 3720 (88F3720) clocked to 1GHz. At publication time there were still some $120 early bird packages and plenty of $129 discounts. The campaign runs through Aug. 7, with shipments due in September.







Brume-W

The Brume-W looks much like GL.iNet’s GL-AR750S Slate router, which runs OpenWrt on a MIPS-based, 775MHz Qualcomm QCA9563. The system’s Armada 3720 SoC is found on Globascale Technologies’ EspressoBin Pico-ITX networking SBC and compact, wall-plug form-factor Sheeva64 NAS device, among other products.

The Brume-W measures a wee 88 x 68 x 24mm and weighs 115 grams. The router is preloaded with 1GB DDR4, 16MB flash, and 8GB eMMC flash, and supplies a microSD slot that supports up to 128GB.

The device’s three GbE ports include 2x LAN and 1x WAN. The built-in 802.11b/g/n radio is supported by a pair of fold-up antennas. You can add an 802.11ac WiFi dongle via the single USB 2.0 host port, and there is also a micro-USB 3.0 Type-C port for 5V/3A power input.







Brume-W mobile app and detail views

Additional features include 3x LEDs, reset and mode switches, and support for 0 to 40°C temperatures. The Kickstarter packages include a manual, LAN cable, and power adapter.

The Brume-W, which we discovered on CNXSoft, is pre-installed with OpenWrt and can be flashed with Ubuntu. When using OpenWrt, you can use GL.iNet’s mobile or browser app for admin interactions.

The system supports more than 30 VPN services and has been tested at up to 280Mbps VPN performance with WireGuard and 97Mbps with OpenVPN. Other software includes AdGuard, firewall, and support for Tor and encrypted DNS with Cloudflare or NextDNS, among other features.



Further information

The Brume-W (GL-MV1000W) is available on Kickstarter through Aug. 7 starting at 929 HK$ ($120) in the early bird package or 929 HK$ ($129), discounted from the eventual $139 retail price. A combo pack discount is also available. Shipments begin in September. More information may be found in GL.iNet’s Kickstarter page and website.