Pico-ITX SBC extends hexa-core Rockchip RK3399

Aaeon’s “RICO-3399” SBC runs Android 7.0 on the Rockchip RK3399, with 2x Cortex-A72 and 4x -A53 cores, plus 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and GbE, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, serial, and mini-PCIe connections.



Aaeon has posted details on a successor to its similarly Pico-ITX and Rockchip based RICO-3288 single-board computer. Although there are several significant changes in features, the main difference is the switch from the 32-bit quad-core, Cortex-A17 Rockchip RK3288 to the 64-bit, hexa-core RK3399. Aaeon is offering Android 7.0 or 7.1, depending on different citations, and with Rockchip’s thorough support for Linux, you likely have other options.







RICO-3399, front and back

The Rockchip RK3399 features two Cortex-A72 cores that are here clocked to up to 1.8GHz, as well as four Cortex-A53 cores, which on other RK3399 boards are typically clocked at up to 1.42GHz. There’s also a high-end ARM Mali-T864 GPU.

Other RK3399 SBCs include Firefly’s Firefly-RK3399 and the similarly open source Rockchip RK3399 Sapphire, as well as the Videostrong VS-RD-RK3399. The 100 x 72mm RICO-3399, however, is the smallest RK3399 based SBC we’ve encountered.

Like the RICO-3288, the RICO-3399 gives you 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC flash, and a microSD slot. It similarly offers an HDMI 2.0 port and eDP interface. The latter advances to the same 4Kx2K @ 60Hz resolution as the HDMI port, and is supported with an IC2/USB touch interface. The previous LVDS connections, however, have been removed.

The board lacks the separate F and V SKUs available on the RICO-3288, which both provided WiFi/Bluetooth, a Nano-SIM slot, and optional GPS. Instead, the WiFi/BT module and optional GPS are available only on a special “0001” SKU, which also ships with an LTE slot and optional 7.4V battery. Note that the WiFi is listed as the old-school 802.11a, but this may well be a typo, and Aaeon meant to indicate 802.11ac, which is supported by the Rockchip RK3399. The RICO-3399 continues to offer a standard Nano-SIM and full-size mini-PCIe slot with support for optional 3G/4G LTE modules. There’s also a new NFC option.







RICO-3399 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







RICO-3399 port view

(click image to enlarge)



The RICO-3399 shares its older sibling’s GbE port, RS-232/422/485 port, and RS-232 header. Yet, the 2x additional RS-232 ports and 2x optional CAN ports that were available on the RICO-3288’s V model are no longer available. In place of the previous dual USB 2.0 ports and micro-USB ports, you get USB 3.0, 2.0, and Type C ports, plus an internal 2.0 header. As before, you get audio I/O and 8-bit DIO.The extended temperature option found on the RICO-3288 does not appear to be available on this 0 to 60°C board. Oddly, the intro of both the product page and datasheet note support for MIPI-CSI, but this is not listed in either spec list, nor is it shown on the block diagram.

Specifications listed for the RICO-3399 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex-A72 and 4x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.8GHz); Mali-T864 GPU

Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM 16GB eMMC flash MicroSD slot

Display: HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4Kx2K @ 60Hz eDP at up to 4Kx2K @ 60Hz IC2/USB based touch interface

Wireless: Nano-SIM card slot 802.11a (ac?)/Bluetooth 4.0 (ooo1 SKU only) Optional GPS (ooo1 SKU only) LTE slot (ooo1 SKU only) Optional NFC

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port USB 2.0 port USB 2.0 header USB Type-C port Mic, earphone, speaker (2.5W) interfaces RS-232/422/485 port RS-232 header 8-bit DIO

Expansion — Full-size mini-PCIe slot

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 12V DC jack; [email protected] typical consumption; optional 7.4V battery (ooo1 SKU only); optional 60W adapter

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Weight — 0.4 kg

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Android 7.0



Further information

No pricing information was provided for the “coming soon” RICO-3399. More information may be found on Aaeon’s RICO-3399 product page.

