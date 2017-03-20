Pico-ITX board gives you Rockchip RK3288 and optional wireless

Aaeon’s RICO-3288 Pico-ITX SBC runs Android 6.0 on a quad Cortex-A17 RK3288, and offers up to 4Kx2K resolution and optional wireless, CAN, and -20 to 70°C.



The RICO-3288 is the first Aaeon product we can recall featuring a Rockchip SoC, and one of the relatively few Rockchip RK3288 based SBCs we’ve seen outside of Firefly’s open-spec Firefly boards, such as the sandwich-style Firefly-RK3288 Reload. The other main exception is the recent, maker oriented Tinker Board from Aaeon’s owner, Asus.







RICO-3288, front and back

Unlike the Tinker Board, the Rico-3288, which is not to be confused with MYIR’s Sitara based Rico Board , is a commercial board aimed at OEMs. It offers both commercial and extended temperature support.

The Rockchip RK3288 is a rather complex SoC that is typically aimed at Android media players. It features four Cortex-A17 cores at 1.8GHz along with a high-end Mali T760 GPU. Aaeon mentions only the pre-loading of a customizable Android 6.0 stack, although Linux should run as well. The Tinker Board is designed to run a Debian-based TinkerOS, and the Firefly boards support both Linux and Android.

While the 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX based RICO-3288 is more feature-rich than the Raspberry Pi sized Tinker Board, the board is not nearly as loaded as the Firefly boards, at least in the base feature set. For example, its’s missing the Reload’s SATA, MIPI-CSI, MIPI-DSI, IR, SPDIF, or 184-pin expansion connector.







RICO-3288 (left) and detail view

There are three SKUs, with the “F” and “V” versions adding WiFi-ac, Bluetooth 4.0, and a nano-SIM slot, as well as optional GPS and battery. The V version also adds two more RS-232 ports and optional CAN bus.

All three models ship with 2GB DDR3L and 16GB eMMC, as well as a microSD slot. Display features include HDMI 2.0 at up to 4Kx2K, as well as eDP and dual LVDS interfaces. A GbE port is onboard along with dual USB 2.0 host ports and a micro-USB OTG port.







RICO-3288 block diagram

The RICO-3288 is further equipped with a coastline RS-232/422/485 port, and an onboard RS232 interface in addition to the optional pair of RS232 ports. You also get a mini-PCIe slot, DIO, audio I/O, and a watchdog.

Specifications listed for the RICO-3288 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3288 (4x Cortex-A17 cores @ 1.8GHz); Mali-T760 GPU

Memory: 2GB DDR3L RAM 16GB eMMC flash MicroSD slot for up to 64GB

Display: HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4Kx2k @ 60Hz eDP at up to 2560 x 1400 @ 60Hz 2x LVDS 18/24-bit at up to 1400 x 900 @ 60Hz

Wireless (only on F and V models): 802.11b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 4.0 Nano-SIM card slot Optional GPS

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Mic, earphone, speaker (2.5W) interfaces RS-232/422/485 port RS-232 header 2x optional RS-232 ports (only on V model) Optional CAN bus (only on V model) 8-bit DIO

Expansion — Full-size mini-PCIe slot (for 3G/4G)

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 12V DC jack; [email protected] typical consumption; optional 7.4V battery (only on V and F models)

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C or -20 to 70°C

Weight — 0.4 k

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Android 6.0



Further information

The RICO-3288 is listed as “coming soon.” More information may be found on Aaeon’s RICO-3288 product page.

