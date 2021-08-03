Pico-ITX board and compact system set sail on Elkhart Lake

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s “EPCB-1000” Pico-ITX SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s dual-core Atom x6211E with up to 32GB DDR4, SATA, DP, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, and 2x M.2 with SIM. The SBC also powers a “PCB-1000” box PC.



Vecow announced the Pico-ITX form-factor EPCB-1000 board and compact PCB-1000 embedded system along with a larger, more feature rich SPC-6000 system that similarly runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Elkhart Lake processors. We already reported on the SPC-6000 shortly after Vecow announced the system back in Sep. 2020. We don’t see any changes except that the case is colored blue.







EPCB-1000 (left) and PCB-1000

(click images to enlarge)



All three products support intelligent control, energy management, M2M, in-vehicle infotainment, factory automation, and AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. They are optimized to run Vecow’s VHub AI Developer SDK, a turnkey AI stack built around Intel’s OpenVINO.

The new EPCB-1000 and the fanless PCB-1000 based on it are equipped with a dual-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6211E with 6W TDP. By comparison, the SPC-6000 uses a faster, quad-core Atom x6425RE with 12W TDP and RE extensions for TSN and Intel TCC network sync.







EPCB-1000 (left) and Vecow’s Elkhart Lake group shot with SPC-1000 (top), PCB-1000, and EPCB-1000

(click images to enlarge)



The 100 x 72mm, “2.5-inch” EPCB-1000 is only the second Pico-ITX board we’ve see based on Elkhart Lake after Congatec’s more feature rich Conga-PA7 . The EPCB-1000 supports twice the RAM as the Conga-PA7, with up to 32GB of dual-channel, 3200MHz DDR4 and it adds a SIM card slot and SATA III with SATA power. However, it lacks the Congatec SBC’s support for triple simultaneous displays and USB 3.1 Gen2 or its optional UFS flash.

The EPCB-1000 is equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, and a DisplayPort, as well as internal USB 2.0, dual COM, and GPIO headers. There is an M.2 B-key slot for up to 5G modules plus M.2 E-key for WiFi/BT. The 12V board operates at -40 to 70°C.







PCB-1000, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The PCB-1000 embedded computer based on the SBC converts the dual COM headers into external ports and also exposes the SIM card slot and LEDs. The 126 x 43.5 x 78.5mm PCB-1000 adds 50G shock tolerance per IEC 60068-2-27 and 5-Grms vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64. There are also EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 compliances for EMC.

Specifications listed for the EPCB-1000 SBC include:

Processor — Atom x6211E (2x 10nm Elkhart Lake cores @ up to 1.2GHz/3.0GHz); Intel UHD Graphics (Intel Gen11); built-in Cortex-M7

Memory:/storage: Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz SATA III with SATA power connector

Networking — 2x GbE ports (Realtek RTL8119I); WiFi and cellular available via M.2 expansion

Media I/O: DisplayPort at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz Audio I/O headers (Realtek ALC888S-VD)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports USB 2.0 header 2x serial headers (RS-232/422/485 and RS-232) GPIO header

Expansion: M.2 B-key 3052/2280 slot for up to 5G M.2 E-key 2230 slot SIM card slot

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; 4x LEDs; optional heatsink and cables

Power — 12VDC via terminal block input; internal power connector; reset button; up to 80V/1ms transient surge protection

Operating temperature — -40 to 70°C; 5-95% non-condensing humidity tolerance

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Linux, Win 10



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EPCB-1000 SBC or PCB-1000 system. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and EPCB-1000 and PCB-1000 product pages.