Pico-ITX and 3.5-inch SBCs run Linux or Android on i.MX6

Ibase unveiled Pico-ITX (IBR115) and 3.5-inch (IBR117) SBCs that run Linux or Android on dual-core, Cortex-A9 i.MX6 SoCs with 4GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, USB, M.2, and optional -40 to 85°C support.



In the past, Ibase has limited its SBC offerings to Intel-based 3.5-inch form factor boards such as the recent, Apollo Lake driven IB818. Ibase is now expanding to Arm with its fanless, NXP i.MX6 powered IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs, and the IBR115 is its first SBC to adopt the smaller (100 x 72mm) Pico-ITX form factor, which Ibase refers to as “2.5-inch.”







Processor – NXP i.MX6 DualLite (IBR115) or Dual (IBR117) with 2x Cortex-A9 cores @ 1GHz; Vivante GC880 (DualLite) or GC2000 (Dual), both with OpenGL ES 2.0 for 3D, BitBlt for 2D, and OpenVG 1.1

Memory/storage: 1GB DDR3 RAM 4GB eMMC MicroSD (IBR115) or SD (IBR117) slot SATA header with 4-pin power wafer (IBR117 only)

Networking — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port

Display: HDMI 1.4b port at up to 1080P30 @ 60Hz 1x (IBR115) or 2x (IBR117) LVDS with backlight (1366 x 768 for 1x, 1920 x 1080 for 2x) Optional 7- and 15-inch capacitive LVDS touchscreens or 21.5-inch Transmissive LVDS display

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port 2x USB 2.0 headers Mini-USB OTG port RS232 port (DB-9) 2x 2-wire UART 2x audio headers 8x GPIO 2x CAN headers (IBR117 only) Debug header

Expansion — M.2 E-Key (2230) slot w/ USB, SDIO, UART, PCI-E, and optional WiFi/BT module; mini-PCIe slot with SIM socket and optional UC20G, cellular UMTS/HSPA+ module (IBR117 only)

Other features – Watchdog; RTC; reset button; 2x (IBR115) or 3x (IBR117) LEDs; boot select switch (IBR117 only); optional heatsink and cables

Power — 12V DC input

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C or -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm (IBR115) or 147 x 102mm (IBR117)

Operating system — BSPs for Yocto Project 2.0 based Linux and Android 6.0

Both models ship with BSPs for Yocto Project 2.0 Linux and Android 6.0, and are designed for use in automation, smart building, transportation, and medical markets. They both run on dual-core, 1GHz i.MX6 SoCs, but the IBR115 uses the DualLite while the IBR117 has a Dual with a slightly more advanced Vivante GPU.The feature sets are sufficiently alike to allow us to create a joint spec list (see below). The 3.5-inch (147 x 102mm) IBR117 adds a mini-PCIe slot and SIM slot, SATA and 2x CAN headers, and a second LVDS interface. It also supplies a full-sized SD slot instead of the microSD slot on the IBR115.Common features on both boards include 1GB DDR3, 4GB eMMC, a mini-USB OTG port, a USB 2.0 host port, and 2x more USB headers. You get a GbE port, with the usual i.MX6 bandwidth restrictions, plus an optional WiFi/Bluetooth module that plugs into an M.2 E-Key (2230) slot.The IBR115 and IBR117 are further equipped with a serial port plus UART, audio, debug, and GPIO headers. A watchdog and RTC are onboard, and commercial and industrial temperature versions are available.Specifications listed for Ibase’s IBR115 and IBR117 include:



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs. More information may be found on Ibase’s IBR115 and IBR117 product pages.

