Pi-like SBC offers Rockchip RK3128 for $25

Pi-like SBC offers Rockchip RK3128 for $25Sep 21, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 1232 views
Geniatech has launched a $25 “XPI-3128” SBC that runs Linux or Android on a quad -A7 Rockchip RK3128 with 512MB RAM, 8GB eMMC, optional 802.11ac/BT 4.2, and Pi-like ports, layout, and 40-pin GPIO.
Last year, Geniatech introduced a series of Developer Board (DB) SBCs based on Rockchip SoCs led by the RK3399Pro-based DB3399 Pro. Now the company has launched an XPI-3128 SBC built around the lowlier, quad-core, Cortex-A7 Rockchip RK3128, which is also found on Firefly’s Firefly-RK3128 and Commell’s Pico-ITX form-factor LP-150 SBCs.
XPI-3128
(click images to enlarge)
The Raspberry Pi-like XPI-3128 supports Linux or Android 7.1 on the 1.2GHz RK3128, which integrates a Mali-400MP2 GPU. You also get 512MB to 2GB RAM, 8GB to 64GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the SBC, Geniatech has added a shopping page for individual sales where the XPI-3128 is listed for $25 in a minimal, 512MB/8GB configuration.
The $25 price does not appear to include the featured Marvell Avastar 88W8897 wireless module with dual-band 802.11ac and BT 4.2. The 88W8897, which is deployed on a daughtercard module, is now sold by NXP after the chipmaker acquired Marvell’s WiFi/BT portfolio earlier this year. The 88W8897 is listed on one of Geniatech’s two specs sheets while the other lists only a generic “WiFi jack,” which is said to support multiple WiFi modules.
XPI-3128 detail views
(click image to enlarge)
The 85 x 56mm XPI-3128 is a close match with the Raspberry Pi 2, with features like 4x USB 2.0 host, 10/100 LAN, HDMI 1.4, and 40-pin GPIO. However, it lacks the Pi’s Composite audio/video and MIPI-DSI/CSI interfaces.
Specifications listed for the Geniatech XPI-3128 include:
- Processor — Rockchip RK3128 (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.3GHz); Mali-400 MP2 GPU
- Memory/storage:
- 512MB to 2GB DDR3L
- 8GB to 32GB eMMC
- MicroSD slot for up to 64GB
- Networking:
- 10/100 Ethernet port
- WiFi jack with support for optional NXP 88W8897 with 802.11ac and BT 4.2
- IPEX antenna connector
- Other I/O:
- 4x USB 2.0 host ports
- Micro-USB 2.0 port for power
- HDMI 1.4 port for up to 1080p @ 60fps
- UART
- Debug jack (possibly via the micro-USB)
- 40-pin, RPi-compatible GPIO header
- Other features — Recovery button, IR receiver
- Power — 5V/3A DC via micro-USB; 12V/3A adapter; <0.5W standby consumption
- Dimensions – 85 x 56 x 1.6mm; 45 g
- Operating system – Linux; Android 7.1
Further information
The Geniatech XPI-3128, which is also listed as the XPI_3128, is available starting at $25 with volume discounts available. More information may be found on Geniatech’s product page and shopping page.
A bit too little too late. Price is not bad per se, but there’s lot of competition.
Their XPI-S905X seems a much more interesting solution; roughly the same hardware of the glorious Odroid C2, with only 100Mb Ethernet but 8GB eMMc flash included, at only $35.