All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Pi-like SBC offers Rockchip RK3128 for $25

Sep 21, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 1232 views

Geniatech has launched a $25 “XPI-3128” SBC that runs Linux or Android on a quad -A7 Rockchip RK3128 with 512MB RAM, 8GB eMMC, optional 802.11ac/BT 4.2, and Pi-like ports, layout, and 40-pin GPIO.

Last year, Geniatech introduced a series of Developer Board (DB) SBCs based on Rockchip SoCs led by the RK3399Pro-based DB3399 Pro. Now the company has launched an XPI-3128 SBC built around the lowlier, quad-core, Cortex-A7 Rockchip RK3128, which is also found on Firefly’s Firefly-RK3128 and Commell’s Pico-ITX form-factor LP-150 SBCs.



XPI-3128
(click images to enlarge)

The Raspberry Pi-like XPI-3128 supports Linux or Android 7.1 on the 1.2GHz RK3128, which integrates a Mali-400MP2 GPU. You also get 512MB to 2GB RAM, 8GB to 64GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the SBC, Geniatech has added a shopping page for individual sales where the XPI-3128 is listed for $25 in a minimal, 512MB/8GB configuration.

The $25 price does not appear to include the featured Marvell Avastar 88W8897 wireless module with dual-band 802.11ac and BT 4.2. The 88W8897, which is deployed on a daughtercard module, is now sold by NXP after the chipmaker acquired Marvell’s WiFi/BT portfolio earlier this year. The 88W8897 is listed on one of Geniatech’s two specs sheets while the other lists only a generic “WiFi jack,” which is said to support multiple WiFi modules.



XPI-3128 detail views
(click image to enlarge)

The 85 x 56mm XPI-3128 is a close match with the Raspberry Pi 2, with features like 4x USB 2.0 host, 10/100 LAN, HDMI 1.4, and 40-pin GPIO. However, it lacks the Pi’s Composite audio/video and MIPI-DSI/CSI interfaces.

Specifications listed for the Geniatech XPI-3128 include:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Processor — Rockchip RK3128 (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.3GHz); Mali-400 MP2 GPU
  • Memory/storage:
    • 512MB to 2GB DDR3L
    • 8GB to 32GB eMMC
    • MicroSD slot for up to 64GB
  • Networking:
    • 10/100 Ethernet port
    • WiFi jack with support for optional NXP 88W8897 with 802.11ac and BT 4.2
    • IPEX antenna connector
  • Other I/O:
    • 4x USB 2.0 host ports
    • Micro-USB 2.0 port for power
    • HDMI 1.4 port for up to 1080p @ 60fps
    • UART
    • Debug jack (possibly via the micro-USB)
    • 40-pin, RPi-compatible GPIO header
  • Other features — Recovery button, IR receiver
  • Power — 5V/3A DC via micro-USB; 12V/3A adapter; <0.5W standby consumption
  • Dimensions – 85 x 56 x 1.6mm; 45 g
  • Operating system – Linux; Android 7.1

 
Further information

The Geniatech XPI-3128, which is also listed as the XPI_3128, is available starting at $25 with volume discounts available. More information may be found on Geniatech’s product page and shopping page.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Pi-like SBC offers Rockchip RK3128 for $25”

  1. chip says:
    Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    A bit too little too late. Price is not bad per se, but there’s lot of competition.

    Their XPI-S905X seems a much more interesting solution; roughly the same hardware of the glorious Odroid C2, with only 100Mb Ethernet but 8GB eMMc flash included, at only $35.

    Reply

Please comment here...