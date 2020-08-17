PCIe expansion board packs in 6 PoE ports

IEI’s GPOE-6P-R10 is a PCIe expansion board with 6 PoE x10/100/1000BaseT(X) PoE ports, supported by IEI’s GPOE Management Tools. The 21.69 x 169.44 x 106.65mm card has its own heatsink and fan.



IEI has released the GPOE-6P-R10, a new board in its GPOE series of power-over-Ethernet (PoE) expansion cards. In comparison with IEI’s previous GPOE-2P and GPOE-4P cards, GPOE-6P-R10 has more ports – a total of six x10/100/1000BaseT(X) PoE ports. The board is supported by IEI’s I GPOE Management Tools which run on Windows or Linux.





There’s been significant activity in PoE technology over the past year. Most of Linuxgizmos’ PoE-related coverage in 2020 has been in the context of PoE included in box-level systems, for example Axiomtek’s AIE100-903-FL, Nexcom’s VTC 7251-7C4 and Neousys’s POC-551VTC.

The GPOE-6P-R10’s six PoE ports are delivered on a single-slot board only 21.69mm wide. Weighing 286g, the board’s length and height are 169.44mm and 106.65mm respectively. Its power budget is 180W with a maximum 90W per port, and it has its own cooler heatsink with fan.





According to the company, the board is well suited for applications such as PoE IP cameras, VoIP phones, wireless APs, security gates, access control and PoE panel PCs.





Two LEDs are included on the boards interface. IEI provides its GPOE Management Software Tools to control each PoE ports. The tools can control the power, monitor the speed, and process data transfers though an Ethernet LAN (see image below).





The six 10/100/1000Base-T(X) PoE Ethernet ports on the GPOE-6P-R10 are run from six Intel i211AT controller chips. PoE power sourced from 12 to 24V DC of ATX power. DC internal input power is delivered via a 2×3-connector. Each LAN port supports both PoE and Non-PoE connections (Auto Detect & Classification). We haven’t yet confirmed whether the new board is compatible with IEI’s DRPC-230-ULT5 embedded computers that we covered recently. The DRPC-230-ULT5 appears to offer optional PoE support for IEI’s two optional PCIe x4 PoE expansion cards: the 4-port GPOE-4P or 2-port GPOE-2P—the predecessors to the GPOE-6P-R10.





The board is compatible with x4, x8, and x16 PCIe slots and is IEEE 802.3at/bt PoE compliant. For PoE, the board can provide IEEE 802.3at with 30W/52V per port and IEEE 802.3bt with 90W/52V per port with a total power budget for the board of 180W under full load. The GPOE-6P-R10 supports an operating temperature 0 to 60°C and a storage temperature of -10 to 70°C. Humidity specs are 5% to 95%, non-condensing.



Further information

No pricing was listed for the GPOE-6P-R10. For more information, see the announcement and the GPOE-6P-R10’s product page.



