Rugged PC/104-Plus SBC runs Linux on a Vortex86DX3 SoC

WinSystems has launched a rugged “PPM-C412” PC/104-Plus SBC with a dual-core Vortex86DX3, dual LAN ports, and -40 to 85°C and dual display support.



The PPM-C412 is being promoted by Arlington, Texas based WinSystems as an upgrade path for users of the circa-2009 PPM-LX800, a PC/104-Plus SBC with a 500MHz AMD Geode LX800 processor much like its circa-2008 cousin, the LPM-LX800. Like the recent WinSystems PCM-C418 PC/104 SBC, the PPM-C412 runs Linux, DOS, or other x86-based RTOSes on DMP’s x86-based, dual-core Vortex86DX3 SoC.







PPM-C412, front and back

The 1GHz Vortex86DX3 offers double the L1 and L2 cache of the earlier DX2 model, and adds support for DDR3 memory. Other PC/104 family SBCs that offer the power-sipping Vortex86DX3 include Adlink’s CM1-86DX3 , Diamond’s Helix , and Win Enterprises’ MB-83310 . While these are all PC/104 boards, the 96 x 90mm PPM-C412 adopts the PC/104-Plus form factor, which features a combination of ISA- and PCI-based self-stacking bus expansion, including PC/104 support.

The PPM-C412 DDR3-LV ships with up to 2GB of soldered DDR3-LV RAM, as well as a CompactFlash Type I and II socket and a SATA 2.0 slot. There are both 10/100 and 10/100/1000Gbps Ethernet ports, 4x USB 2.0 connections, and audio I/O. You also get dual display support via the VGA and LVDS (with backlight) interfaces. Like other PC/104 boards there are no “real-world” coastline ports to plug into.







PPM-C412 detail views

PPM-C412 (left) and block diagram

The board includes an FPGA-based Super I/O chip that connects to 2x RS-232, 2x RS-232/422/485, PS/2, LPT Parallel, and 24x bidirectional GPIO interfaces with “event sense.” A watchdog and RTC are also available.The 5V board runs at a typical 1.2A and maximum 1.6A, says WinSystems. There are separate SKUs available with -40 to 65°C and -40 to 85°C support, and both are “shock and vibration tested,” says the company. The board offers 10-year availability, as well as an optional heat spreader, cables, and batteries.



Further information

The PPM-C412 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at the WinSystems The PPM-C412 product page.

