Panel PC prescribed for medical HMI

Advantech’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “HIT-507” panel PC for healthcare HMI has a 7-inch, P-CAP touchscreen and options including a camera, handset, PoE, and readers for barcode, Smart Card, and RFID/NFC.



Advantech has launched a 7-inch, panel PC for medical HMI applications. The HIT-507 is available in VESA or open-frame mounting and supports installation in bedhead units. Typical applications include accessing medical records, retrieving lab results, monitoring patient vital signs, and documenting treatment observations.







HIT-507, front and back

The HIT-507 supports Linux, Android 8.0, and Win 10 IoT on its quad-core Celeron J3455 or optional dual-core Celeron N3350 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The system follows other Advantech medical computers including its recent, Kaby Lake based AVAS-400 Series video recorder system. Other, more general purpose, 7-inch Apollo Lake panel PCs include Adlink’s SP-AL

The HIT-507 supports IEC 60601 safety standards for medical devices, and ITE certifications are available “by project.” The 193.3 x 140.9 x 37mm device has a 0 to 40°C range with 1G vibration and 10G (11ms) peak acceleration shock resistance. We saw no mention of ingress protection. The system is powered by a medical grade 100~240V DC jack and offers a medical grade 12 VDC, 3.42A output.

The 7-inch 10-point projected capacitive (P-CAP) touchscreen has 1024 x 600-pixel resolution with 400 cd/m2 luminance and an 800:1 contrast ratio. It is unclear if the 2-megapixel CMOS camera mounted above the screen is the same as the separately listed, optional embedded camera module.

The HIT-507 supports 4GB or 8GB DDR3L via a single socket. Storage is available via a default 32GB SSD for the system’s M.2 2242 slot. An M.2 2230 slot defaults to a wireless module with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1.







HIT-507 panel with (left to right) DC, 2x USB 3.0, GbE, HDMI, COM, audio, and handset jack



The panel PC is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 and single HDMI, COM, and isolated GbE with optional PoE ports. Audio features include an RJ-45 handset port, as well as a 2W speaker, a microphone, and an audio jack.

It is unclear if there are any limits to how many of the optional “add-on modules” you can load at once. Options include barcode, RFID/NFC, and one or two Smart Card readers, as well as a handset.



Further information

The HIT-507 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on in Advantech’s announcement and product page.

