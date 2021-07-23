OSS+ELC show returns live with RISC-V, AI, Martian rovers, and 30 years of Tux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for its Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, to be held (live this time) on Sep. 27 to Oct. 1 in Seattle. RISC-V is a big topic, and there is a keynote on the Martian Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter.



The Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference has returned to “real” life from last year’s virtual shows aimed at North America and Europe. This year, the events will be combined in a single in-person event in Seattle from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1. The early bird registration rate is available through July 27.

The Linux Security Summit and OSPOCon (related to open source program offices) will be collocated with the event. The Linux Foundation is requiring proof of full vaccination for all OSS+ELC attendees and masks may be required for some events.







Tim Canham and Heather E. McGowan



This year’s keynotes include a talk from Tim Canham, NASA JPL’s Software and Operations Lead for the Linux-powered Ingenuity helicopter , which continues to dazzle in the thin atmosphere of Mars. Canham will speak on “Linux on Mars: How the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter leveraged Linux to accomplish their mission.” (The Perseverance Rover also has a few Linux computers .)

Anima Anandkumar, a Caltech professor and Director of Machine Learning at Nvidia will give a keynote about cutting edge AI tech. For another peek into the future, future-of-work strategist Heather E. McGowan will talk about continuous learning and “the rapid advancement of technology tools into the domain of human knowledge work.”



Anima Anandkumar

Amazon’s Royal O’Brien will introduce the Open 3D Engine, which has spawned a new LF-hosted Open 3D Foundation to accelerate developer collaboration on 3D game and simulation technology. (Also of interest to Linux gamers was Nvidia’s recent RTX graphics demo running Linux on Arm.)

In another keynote, Sanath Kumar Ramesh will tell the story of the OpenTreatments Foundation. Ramesh is founder and CEO of the group, which aims to leverage the power of open source software to create treatments for thousands of rare diseases affecting over 400 million patients.

Linus Torvalds and VMware’s Dirk Hohndel will have their usual free-wheeling chat. No doubt, they will touch on the 30th anniversary of Torvalds’ release of Linux, which the LF is celebrating with a T-shirt design contest. Attendees can pick up the winning design. There are also keynotes from speakers representing the Linux Foundation, Google, IBM, SUSE, Red Hat, and Thistle Technologies.

Even if you don’t plan to travel to Seattle or watch the videos afterward, the presentation listings provide an interesting snapshot of embedded Linux and open source topics. This year’s program has a heavy dose of RISC-V, diversity issues, and best practices for open source.

Here is a sampling of ten presentations that piqued our interest:

Using OP-TEE as a cryptography engine — Gregory Malysa, Timesys

— Gregory Malysa, Timesys Zenoh: a next-generation protocol for IoT and edge computing — Frederic Desbiens, Eclipse Foundation

— Frederic Desbiens, Eclipse Foundation Advanced camera support on Allwinner SoCs with Mainline Linux — Paul Kocialkowski, Bootlin

— Paul Kocialkowski, Bootlin Improving the Linux display stack reliability — Maxime Ripard, Cemo

— Maxime Ripard, Cemo EVE: a secure API for the edge that delights app developers — Kathy Giori, Zededa

— Kathy Giori, Zededa The future of Linux on RISC-V — Drew Fustini, embedded Linux developer

— Drew Fustini, embedded Linux developer Essential guide to preserving freedom of action for open source developers — James Bottomley, IBM

— James Bottomley, IBM Building a low-key XIP-enabled RISC-V Linux system — Vitaly Vul, Konsulko AB

— Vitaly Vul, Konsulko AB Inclusion in open source — allies, outlaws and dinosaurs — David C. Stewart, Intel

— David C. Stewart, Intel A tale of three build systems: building a custom Linux OS for BeagleV Starlight with Buildroot, Isar and Yocto Project — Tim Orling, Intel



Further information

Registration is available for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, to be held Sep. 27 to Oct. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle. The early bird rate of $850 is available through July 27. More registration and schedule information may be found in the schedule announcement and the OSS+ELC website.

