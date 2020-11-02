Orange Pi Zero2 SBC debuts Allwinner H1616

Shenzhen Xunlong has launched a tiny, $16 “Orange Pi Zero2” SBC with a new quad -A53 Allwinner H616 SoC, up to 1GB RAM, GbE, 802.11ac, BT 5.0, micro-HDMI, USB 2.0, and 26- and 13-pin GPIO headers.



Shenzhen Xunlong has added to its long list of open-spec Orange Pi SBCs with an Orange Pi Zero2 model that updates the Orange Pi Zero. The Zero2 has grown to 60 x 53mm compared to 48 x 46mm for the Zero, but switches to a much faster quad-core, Cortex-A53 based Allwinner H616 processor compared to the quad -A7 Allwinner H2. It offers several other improvements including micro-HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual-band WiFi-ac with Bluetooth 5.0.







Orange Pi Zero2

Available for $16 with 512MB RAM, the Orange Pi Zero2 is upgradable to 1GB for an undisclosed price. The detail view also shows a 256MB option.

The open-spec Zero2 joins several other community-backed, Zero-branded boards including an Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 board available with an Allwinner H3 (quad -A7) or Allwinner H5 (1.2GHz quad -A53). There is also an Orange Pi Zero H2+ with the same features as the Zero, but with a slightly improved Allwinner H2+ instead of an H2. These and other Orange Pi boards are sorted out in our catalog of 136 Linux hacker boards.

The Orange Pi Zero2 was unveiled back in Aug. 2019 but it does not appear to have shipped. The new model offers improved specs, including the advance to Gigabit Ethernet. There was no formal announcement, but AndroidPimp reported on the product several days ago. The specs and detail view images appear to have been taken from the Orange Pi site on AliExpress, but the entry has since been removed. Amazon has posted most of the specs on its Zero2 shopping page and the AliExpress listings should return soon.

The Orange Pi Zero2 runs Android 10, Ubuntu, or Debian on the Allwinner H1616, a scaled-back version of the quad-core, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H6 found on boards such as the Orange Pi 3. The H1616 tops out at 1.5GHz compared to up to 1.8GHz on the H6, and offers a less powerful, but more power efficient Mali-G31 GPU compared to the Mali-T720. Unlike the older Mali-T720, the Mali-G31 offers Arm’s Bitfrost architecture, possibly putting it line to support the emerging, open source Panfrost graphics driver.

The AndroidPimp report says the Allwinner H1616 has 20 percent lower power consumption than the H6. The story says that the H1616 also adds Alwinner’s SmartColor3.3TM picture enhancement engine for Dolby and DTS audio processing.







Orange Pi Zero2 detail views, front and back

Source: Shenzhen Xunlong via AndroidPimp

The Orange Pi Zero2 is equipped with GbE, USB 2.0, and micro-HDMI ports. Other features include a microSD slot and an an 802.11ac/BT 5.0 module with antenna and a USB Type-C for power. In addition to the earlier 26-pin GPIO header, there is a new 13-pin header with extension board that provides TV CVBS, audio out, IR, and a pair of USB 2.0 pins.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero2 include:

Processor — Allwinner H616 (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz); Mali-TG31 MP2 GPU with OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2 and OpenCL 2.0

Memory/storage: 512MB or 1GB DDR3 RAM; possible 256MB option 2MB SPI flash MicroSD slot

Networking: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet port Ampak AW859A module with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi/BT antenna

Media I/O: Micro-HDMI 2.0a port with audio at up to [email protected] TV CVBS output and analog audio via 13-pin interface board

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port 2x USB 2.0 via 13-pin interface board USB Type-C port with power input Serial debug interface 13-pin GPIO with 2x USB, IR pin, TV-out, audio, and 3x GPIO 26-pin GPIO header with I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIOs

Other features — Power and status LEDs

Power — via USB Type-C; PMU

Dimensions — 60 x 53mm

Operating systems — Android 10; Ubuntu; Debian



Further information

The Orange Pi Zero2 is available on Amazon for $15.99 with 512MB RAM, with shipments due Nov. 12. It should soon appear on Shenzhen Xunlong’s AliExpress page. Details should soon appear on the Orange Pi wiki.