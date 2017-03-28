Orange Pi SBCs offer a choice of 32- or 64-bit SoCs for under $20

The open spec “Orange Pi Zero Plus 2” SBC provides WiFi, BT, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, and a choice of quad-core Allwinner H3 (Cortex-A7) or H5 (-A53) SoCs.



Shortly after launching an Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 with a 32-bit, Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3, Shenzhen Xunlong’s open source Orange Pi project shipped an Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 H5 model. The Linux- and Android-ready hacker board is identical except for the change to a similarly quad-core, but 64-bit, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H5 SoC. The open spec boards are shipping now on AliExpress, for $18.90 and $19.90, respectively, but have yet to appear on the Orange Pi website.







Orange Pi Plus 2 (left) and Orange Pi Plus 2 H5









Orange Pi Plus 2, front and back





Both boards have the same 48 x 46mm dimensions and some of the same features as the $7 Orange Pi Zero , which was one of six open source Orange Pi SBCs included in our year-end roundup up of 90 hacker boards . The Orange Pi Zero uses the rarely seen Allwinner H2, which is almost identical to the H3 with its four 1.2GHz Cortex-A7 cores and Mali-400 MP2 GPU. The main difference is that the H3 supports 4K video while the H2 is limited to 1080p.The Allwinner H5 SoC has previously been used by the larger, $20 Orange Pi PC 2 SBC, as well as FriendlyElec’s recently launched NanoPi Neo2 , which has an even smaller footprint than the Plus 2 boards at 40 x 40mm, but has no video port. The Allwinner H5 SoC offers a faster Mali-450 MP2 GPU compared to the H2 and H3, and similarly clocks to 1.2GHz, but with 64-bit performance.

Aside from the processors, differences include the removal of the USB 2.0 host and 10/100 Ethernet ports, as well as the dedicated mic interface. Yet while the headless Zero was limited to a AV-out interface grouped along with other I/O on the still-available 13-pin function header, the Zero Plus adds an HDMI port and MIPI-CSI camera interface.







Orange Pi Plus 2 detail views





The Orange Pi Plus 2 boards also add Bluetooth 4.2, which is provided on an Ampak AP6212 module along with the previously supplied WiFi radio. According to a CNXSoft post that alerted us to the new boards, this should solve the Orange Pi Zero’s WiFi problems, which often resulted in lower throughput.

Like the Orange Pi Zero, the Zero Plus 2 boards supply a 26-pin expansion header that is compatible with the first 26 pins of the 40-pin headers on Raspberry Pi SBCs. The board’s weight has dropped from 26 to 20 grams. OS support appears to be the same, although there’s no longer mention of Armbian.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero Plus 2 and Plus 2 H5 include: