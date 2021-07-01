Opto-isolated relay add-on for Raspberry Pi has optional 4.3-inch touchscreen

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sequent’s $28-and-up “PiRelay 8” add-on for the Raspberry Pi supplies 8x relays with photo-coupling isolation for controlling devices on a load of 250V AC/7A or 30V DC/10A. There is also an optional 4.3-inch HDMI touchscreen.



Whereas Sequent Microsystems earlier relay add-ons for the Raspberry Pi — the Raspberry Pi 8-Relay Card and line-switching 4-Relay — could be stacked, the new PiRelay 8 is designed for only a single 8-relay board that can optionally be topped by a 4.3-inch IPS touchscreen. New features include photo-coupling isolation between the relays and a 5V/2A micro-USB port for powering the add-on and the Raspberry Pi.







PiRelay 8, front and back (left) and with optional RPi 4 and HDMI touchscreen

The open-spec PiRelay 8 has already won funding on Kickstarter and there are still two days left to get in on the 20-Pound ($28) package before it increases to $35. There is also a 75-Pound ($104) package that adds the touchscreen and a $153 package that also adds a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 2GB RAM. Shipments are due in September.

The PiRelay 8 offers 8x relays that support the same number of devices with a load of 250V AC/7A or 30V DC/10A. There is also a trigger voltage of 3.3V with photo-coupling isolation, “allowing users to safely control high voltages or current devices” via the touchscreen, says Sequent.

The isolation is enabled with an Everlight EL357NC optocoupler. The PiRelay 8 is further equipped with a 40-pin GPIO header, relay control pins, and LEDs.







PiRelay 8 in action (left) and sample screen shot

The optional 4.3-inch, IPS touchscreen uses an HDMI connection and offers 800 x 480 resolution. The touchscreen, which can also be used independently with many other platforms, comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI audio output, a speaker connector, and mounting holes. If you do not buy the touchscreen, you can add your own display via the Pi.



Further information

The PiRelay 8 is available on Kickstarter through July 31, starting at 20 UK Pounds ($28), with shipments due in September. Volume discounts are available. More information may be found on the Sequent Microsystems PiRelay 8 product page.

