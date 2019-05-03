OpenWrt module and dev board offer Wave2 WiFi

8Ddevices’ “Komikan” module runs OpenWrt on a MIPS24k-based Realtek SoC with dual-band, MU-MIMO 802.11ac (Wave2). The open-spec, $59 dev kit version adds a pair of Ethernet and USB ports.



8devices has opened pre-orders for a $29 Komikan module and sandwich-style, $59 Komikan DVK development board for Wave2 prototyping at up to 1.166Gbps. The Komikan is touted for the ability to operate without a heatsink, as well as its lower, 6W power consumption compared to other Wave2 modules.







Komikan (left) and Komikan DVK

Komikan (left) and Komikan DVK



8devices is known for its similarly OpenWrt-Linux driven Rambutan module with dual-band 802.11n via a Qualcomm Atheros AR9331. An earlier AR9331 based Carambola 2 module appeared on the Arduino Yun Shield

Wave2 is the name of the second, faster wave of 802.11ac (WiFi 5) radios with dual-band MU-MIMO (multiuser multiple input, multiple output) technology for simultaneous WiFi connections to multiple devices. Later this year, the first 802.11ax (WiFi 6) radios will arrive, bringing lower latency and power consumption, improved simultaneous data delivery, and up to 30 percent faster speed. Yet, it will take a while for computers, phones, and other devices to support 802.11ax. In fact, there are still relatively few devices that support Wave2.

The Komikan module, which came to our attention from a CNXSoft post, runs OpenWrt on a 1GHz Realtek RTL819FS processor. We did not see a product page for a RTL819FS, although there is one for the 2.4GHz, 802.11n-ready RTL819F, and a Realtek wiki lists a similarly 802.11n-based RTL819FS.

The Komikan’s Wave 2 (concurrent 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) capabilities instead come from a Realtek RTL8822BEH chipset. The chipset, which Realtek calls the RTL8822BEH-VR, also enables the module’s Bluetooth 4.1 capability.







Komikan (left and Komikan DVK block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The 37.5 x 21.3mm Komikan uses an LGA form factor and is roughly half the size of the earlier Rambutan. It ships with 128MB RAM and 32MB flash.

Komikan peripherals support includes 2x USB, 4x UART (1x for BT), RGMII, 2x SPI, PWM, MDIO, eMMC, JTAG, 2x I2S, PCM, 2x I2C, and P-NAND. The module also provides 44x GPIO pins, several of which support an external antenna. The 3.3V module outputs power at “22 dBm per chain.”







Komikan DVK detail view (see legend below)

(click image to enlarge)







Komikan DVK detail view legend for diagram above — at right are the dipswitch assignments

(click image to enlarge)



The Komikan DVK board expands upon the Komikan module’s memories with an eMMC socket and a microSD slot. The board provides both 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps (GbE) ports, as well as 2x USB 2.0 host ports and a USB Type-C for power and UART console duty.The dev board is further equipped with dual 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi antennas, a Bluetooth antenna, reset and GPIO buttons, and dipswitches. A 20-pin GPIO header is also available.



Further information

The $29 Komikan module and $59 Komikan DVK (including module) are available for pre-orders with shipments beginning May 15. More information may be found on 8devices’ Komikan product page, as well as the Komikan and Komikan DVK shopping pages.

