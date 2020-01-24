Open-spec SBC serves up 4k camera-oriented Allwinner V536 SoC

The open-spec “Lindenis V536” SBC runs Linux on the Cortex-A7-based Allwinner V536, a 4k camera-oriented SoC with integrated ISP and VPU. The 130 x 85mm SBC design is built in an SoM plus baseboard configuration.



Lindenis Tech Ltd., a Shenzhen, China startup staffed by former Allwinner employees, has released the Lindenis V536, an open spec, single board computer based on Allwinner’s V536 4k mobile camera SoC. In August 2018, we covered a previous camera-oriented SBC from Lindenis, the Lindenis V5 based on the Allwinner’s V5 SoC. It’s only natural that the company would now follow up with this new open-spec 130 x 85mm SBC based on the V536. The V536 SoC is a high-performance, low-power mobile camera SoC developed for the new generation of intelligent driving recorders. The Lindenis V536 board supports Linux-4.9 and its homegrown Lindenis Video OS.







Lindenis V536

Allwinner’s V526 chip integrates dual-core Cortex-A7 CPU, supports up to 4K30 H.265/H.264 encoding and decoding, and provides various video output interfaces (MIPI/RGB/HDMI) for screen-type products. V536 integrates the Allwinner latest-generation ISP, and adopts WDR, multi-level noise reduction, other image enhancement and correction algorithms to provide professional picture eﬀect.

Allwinner says that the SoC’s advanced 28nm low-power process enables the V536 to support product miniaturization. The 32-bit DDR3/DDR4/LPDDR3/LPDDR4 on chip makes it well suited to high bandwidth requirements. V536 is supported by Linux SDK hardware and software reference designs.







Lindenis V536 detailed view – top (left) bottom

Lindenis targets the board for applications including singular value decomposition (SVD), smart IPC cameras, computer-based camera systems and streaming severs. While the previous Lindenis V5 was designed as a complete SBC, the company took a different approach with Lindenis V536, building a separate SoM for much of the core functionality and a separate baseboard for interfaces and expansion.

Lindenis V536 baseboard specs:

Storage — eMMC flash module connector, MicroSD card slot

Wireless — Wi-Fi/BT module header using SDIO 3.0 and UART

Networking — 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet port

Multimedia: Video Output — HDMI 1.4 port, 4-lane MIPI-DSI + TP interfaces, SRGB LCD interface Camera Input — 1x DVP connector Audio – 3.5mm line in and out jacks, 1x analog microphone

Other I/O: USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports 1x Micro USB port (5V/2A power)

Flexible I/O pin headers 4-pin TWI Header with 1x TWI, 1x S-TWI 14-pin I2S header 3-pin EINT-GPIO header 3-pin ADC header

Power — 5V/2A via micro USB port, 5V/2A via DC jack, 20-pin “Power Supply” Header, 3.7V battery header

Dimensions — 130 x 85mm





Lindenis V536 SoM top (left) and bottom

Lindenis V536 SoM specs:

SoC — Allwinner V536 with 12.GHz Dual-core Arm Cortex-A7, 4244×3168 @30fps ISP, and H.264/H.265 [email protected] encoding/decoding VPU

Memory — 1GB DDR3

Storage — SPI-NOR Flash or SPI-NAND Flash, Bootable MicroSD card

Video Out — Micro HDMI 1.4

Video In — 1x MIPI-CSI

Audio — 1x DMIC

Wireless — WiFi/BT AP6255

USB — 1x Micro USB

Power Supply — 5V/2A Micro USB

Dimensions — 50 x 50mm

Similar to the Lindenis V5 SBC, the company provides an SDK which includes OpenWrt with Linux 4.9, U-Boot 2014.07, an Arm GCC based cross-toolchain, and an integrated build system. As the CNX Software that alerted us to this story points out, this SDK doesn’t mention any of the AI features of the earlier Lindenis V5 SDK, in other words there is no TensorFlow framework in the new software block diagram. The company says that its Lindenis Video OS is the recommended operating system for normal use on Lindenis V536 series boards. Lindenis Video OS is maintained by Lindenis Tech. Ltd, and an SDK for the OS is hosted on GitHub.







Lindenis Video SDK architecture

The Lindenis V536 SoM is available for 359CNY ($52) and the Lindenis V536 complete SBC for 648CNY ($94), both from Taobao in China. More information may be found on the Lindenis V536 wiki and the Lindenis V536 shopping page on Taobao. No information is posted as yet on the Lindenis Tech. website.