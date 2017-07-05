Open-spec, RPi-style SBC features new Rockchip RK3328

Pine64’s Raspberry Pi-style “Rock64” SBC offers a quad -A53 RK3328 SoC with GbE and USB 3.0 ports for $25, $35, or $45 with 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of RAM.



Yet another community-backed SBC with the same size, layout, expansion connector, and basic specs of a Raspberry Pi has reached market. While most of the pseudo Pi clones are based on Allwinner SoCs — and Pine64 previously tapped an Allwinner A64 for its Pine A64 SBC and SoPine A64 COM — the new Rock64 instead runs on Rockchip’s brand new quad-core, Cortex-A53 RK3328.







Two views of the Rock64

(click images to enlarge)





Rockchip RK3328

The Rock64 is now open for pre-sales at $24.95 (1GB DDR3L), $34.95 (2GB), and $44.95 (4GB), with shipments starting on July 31. Like the Pine A64, this is an open-spec project with full schematics and community support. Images are available for an up to date Android 7.1 plus Debian and Yocto Linux, with more to come.

The new Rockchip RK3328 SoC falls in between the 32-bit quad Cortex-A17, up to 1.8GHz RK3288, which is found on the Firefly-RK3288 Reload and Asus Tinker Board, and the hexa-core, and similarly 64-bit RK3399 with dual Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A53 cores, which appears on the Firefly-RK3399. Designed primarily for Android media player devices, the new RK3328 can be clocked to 1.5GHz, and includes a Mali-450 MP2 GPU and support for 4K @ 60fps video decode via VP9 or 10-bit H265/H264.

The RK3328 is faster than the Broadcom BCM2837 found on the Raspberry Pi 3, which dominated our recent reader survey of hacker boards, and the Rock64 board offers twice the RAM in the similar $35 configuration. The Rock64 lacks the RPi 3’s onboard wireless, except for an optional USB dongle, and you won’t find the RPi 3’s DSI and CSI interfaces. In addition, it only has 3x USB ports instead of four. However, one of those three is a faster USB 3.0 model, and another is an OTG port.







Rock64 detail view

(click image to enlarge)







Pinouts for Pi 2 (left) and Pi P5+ expansion interfaces

(click images to enlarge)



The Rock64 also adds an empty, bootable eMMC socket, in addition to a bootable microSD slot. It also boosts the Ethernet to Gigabit speeds, and advances the HDMI port to HDMI 2.0. The wireless and eMMC options are not listed on the Rock64 product page, but Pine64’s online store includes WiFi dongles for $7, WiFi/BT for $10, and eMMC selling for $14 (16GB), $19 (32GB) or $31 (64GB), among other options.The 85 x 56mm Rock64 has about the same size as an RPi 3, and offers a similar layout, with the same 3.5mm audio with Composite video jack next to the HDMI port. Instead of a micro-USB port for power, there’s a dedicated input. Like the Pine A64, there’s an RPi-like 40-pin expansion connector. Instead of adding a Euler connector and console header, however, there are dual 11-pin “Pi P5+” GPIO headers that include pins for I2S, S/PDIF, and a second GbE port.

Specifications listed for the Rock64 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3328 (4x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.5GHz); Mali-450 MP2 GPU

Memory/storage: 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB LPDDR3-1600 RAM MicroSD slot (bootable) eMMC socket (bootable) with jumper 128Mb SPI flash

Networking — GbE port (optional 2nd GbE via GPIO)

Other I/O: HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4K @ 60fps HDR output 3.5mm composite video and audio output jack USB 3.0 host port 2x USB 2.0 host ports (1x OTG) IR receiver 2x 20-pin “Pi2″ GPIO header 2x 11-pin “Pi P5+” GPIO header

Other features — Optional USB WiFi and WiFi/BT modules

Power — 5VDC @ 2.5A with 3.5mm barrel jack; power, reset, and recovery buttons

Operating systems — Android 7.1, Debian, and Yocto images



Further information

The Rock64 is now open for pre-sales at $24.95 (1GB DDR3L), $34.95 (2GB), and $44.95 (4GB), with shipments starting on July 31. More information may be found on Pine64’s Rock64 product page and wiki, as well as the Rock64 shopping page.



Thanks to LinuxGizmos reader Peter F. for this tip!

