Open-spec i.MX8M Mini SBC sells for $99

MYIR’s $99 “MYS-8MMX” SBC runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with 2-4GB DDR4, 8-128GB eMMC, NVMe-ready M.2, GbE, WiFi/BT, HDMI, CSI, 3x USB ports, and options including -40 to 85°C support and an enclosure.



In 2019, MYIR introduced a MYC-C8MMX module and MYD-JX8MX dev kit based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The company has now followed up with an open-spec MYS-8MMX SBC based on the Mini. The MYS-8MMX is also available in a MYS-8MMX Box system. Applications include consumer electronics, industrial automation, smart healthcare, security monitoring, and more.







MYS-8MMX (left) and i.MX8M Mini block diagram

The 95 by 69mm MYS-8MMX joins other SBCs based on the i.MX8M Mini including SolidRun’s HummingBoard Ripple , Gateworks’ Venice , and others. Unlike the i.MX8 and i.MX8M, the i.MX8M Mini lacks 4K video, but it’s faster and more power efficient than the i.MX8M. In addition to the 4x -A53 cores, there are GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics cores and a 400MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.

The MYS-8MMX runs Yocto 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 on the quad-core Mini, which is clocked to 1.8GHz for the 0 to 70°C model and 1.6GHz for the -40 to 85°C SKU. MYIR is supplying kernel and driver source code, a detailed user manual, and schematics. There is no forum, but MYIR offers a FAQ and online tech support.







MYS-8MMX detail view

The MYS-8MMX supports up to 4GB DDR4 and 128GB eMMC plus a microSD slot and an M.2 2242 slot devoted to SSD or NVMe storage. The SBC provides a GbE port, 802.11ac with BT 5.0, 2x USB 2.0 host, and a micro-USB OTG port.

Media features include an HDMI port, LVDS with touchscreen support, and MIPI-CSI. Dual 25-pin expansion connectors support I/Os ranging from digital audio to I2C.







MYS-8MMX Box detail views

The 147 x 71 x 35.4mm MYS-8MMX Box exposes all the major ports. The $119 and up system includes an aluminum enclosure, heatsink and a mounting plate and is said to protect against external interference.

Specifications listed for the MYS-8MMX include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.6GHz or 1.8GHz); Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz; GCNanoUltra for 3D, GC320 for 2D GPUs; 1080p60 H.264, VP8/1080p60 H.265, H.264, VP8, VP9 video

Memory/storage: 2GB or 4GB DDR4 32MB QSPI Flash 8GB to 128GB eMMC MicroSD slot NVMe/SSD available via M.2 2242 (see expansion)

Networking: GbE port Dual-band 802.11ac with Bluetooth 5.0 (Broadcom AP6256) with external antenna

Media I/O: HDMI port for up to 1080p60 LVDS FPC connector with cap. touch support MIPI-CSI FPC connector SAI/I2S and PDM audio via exp. interface

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port Serial debug header

Expansion: M2 2242 slot for NVME/SSD expansion 50-pin (2×25) expansion interface (I2C, eSPI, SAI/I2S, PDM, 2x USB, 2x UART)

Other features — RTC with battery connector; power, reset, user buttons; 2x LEDs; boot select switch

Power — 5V DC input jack; power cable

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C; -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 95 by 69mm

Operating system — Yocto 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux 5.4.3, source code, U-boot, drivers, etc.



Further information

The MYS-8MMX is available for $99 or $119 (industrial temp), both with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC. The MYS-8MMX sells for $119 or $139 (industrial). More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement and product page.

