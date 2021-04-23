Open-spec i.MX8M Mini SBC sells for $99

Open-spec i.MX8M Mini SBC sells for $99Apr 23, 2021 — by Eric Brown — 169 views
MYIR’s $99 “MYS-8MMX” SBC runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with 2-4GB DDR4, 8-128GB eMMC, NVMe-ready M.2, GbE, WiFi/BT, HDMI, CSI, 3x USB ports, and options including -40 to 85°C support and an enclosure.
In 2019, MYIR introduced a MYC-C8MMX module and MYD-JX8MX dev kit based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The company has now followed up with an open-spec MYS-8MMX SBC based on the Mini. The MYS-8MMX is also available in a MYS-8MMX Box system. Applications include consumer electronics, industrial automation, smart healthcare, security monitoring, and more.
MYS-8MMX (left) and i.MX8M Mini block diagram
(click images to enlarge)
The 95 by 69mm MYS-8MMX joins other SBCs based on the i.MX8M Mini including SolidRun’s HummingBoard Ripple, Gateworks’ Venice, and others. Unlike the i.MX8 and i.MX8M, the i.MX8M Mini lacks 4K video, but it’s faster and more power efficient than the i.MX8M. In addition to the 4x -A53 cores, there are GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics cores and a 400MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.
The MYS-8MMX runs Yocto 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 on the quad-core Mini, which is clocked to 1.8GHz for the 0 to 70°C model and 1.6GHz for the -40 to 85°C SKU. MYIR is supplying kernel and driver source code, a detailed user manual, and schematics. There is no forum, but MYIR offers a FAQ and online tech support.
MYS-8MMX detail view
(click images to enlarge)
The MYS-8MMX supports up to 4GB DDR4 and 128GB eMMC plus a microSD slot and an M.2 2242 slot devoted to SSD or NVMe storage. The SBC provides a GbE port, 802.11ac with BT 5.0, 2x USB 2.0 host, and a micro-USB OTG port.
Media features include an HDMI port, LVDS with touchscreen support, and MIPI-CSI. Dual 25-pin expansion connectors support I/Os ranging from digital audio to I2C.
MYS-8MMX Box detail views
(click images to enlarge)
The 147 x 71 x 35.4mm MYS-8MMX Box exposes all the major ports. The $119 and up system includes an aluminum enclosure, heatsink and a mounting plate and is said to protect against external interference.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
Specifications listed for the MYS-8MMX include:
- Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.6GHz or 1.8GHz); Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz; GCNanoUltra for 3D, GC320 for 2D GPUs; 1080p60 H.264, VP8/1080p60 H.265, H.264, VP8, VP9 video
- Memory/storage:
- 2GB or 4GB DDR4
- 32MB QSPI Flash
- 8GB to 128GB eMMC
- MicroSD slot
- NVMe/SSD available via M.2 2242 (see expansion)
- Networking:
- GbE port
- Dual-band 802.11ac with Bluetooth 5.0 (Broadcom AP6256) with external antenna
- Media I/O:
- HDMI port for up to 1080p60
- LVDS FPC connector with cap. touch support
- MIPI-CSI FPC connector
- SAI/I2S and PDM audio via exp. interface
- Other I/O:
- 2x USB 2.0 host ports
- USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port
- Serial debug header
- Expansion:
- M2 2242 slot for NVME/SSD expansion
- 50-pin (2×25) expansion interface (I2C, eSPI, SAI/I2S, PDM, 2x USB, 2x UART)
- Other features — RTC with battery connector; power, reset, user buttons; 2x LEDs; boot select switch
- Power — 5V DC input jack; power cable
- Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C; -40 to 85°C
- Dimensions — 95 by 69mm
- Operating system — Yocto 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux 5.4.3, source code, U-boot, drivers, etc.
Further information
The MYS-8MMX is available for $99 or $119 (industrial temp), both with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC. The MYS-8MMX sells for $119 or $139 (industrial). More information may be found in MYIR’s announcement and product page.
Please comment here...