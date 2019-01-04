Open-spec, i.MX6 UL based SBC features DAQ and wireless features

Technologic’s industrial temp “TS-7180” SBC runs Linux on an i.MX6 UL and provides extensive DAQ and communications features, with the latter including WiFi/BT, XBee, cellular, optional GPS and Ethernet with optional PoE.



Technologic Systems has announced an engineering sampling program for a wireless- and digital acquisition focused SBC with open specifications that runs Debian Linux on NXP’s low-power i.MX6 UL SoC. The -40 to 85°C tolerant TS-7180 is designed for industrial applications such as industrial control automation and remote monitoring management, including unmanned control room, industrial automation, automatic asset management, and asset tracking.







TS-7180, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like Technologic’s i.MX6-based TS-7970 , the TS-7180 has a 122 x 112mm footprint. Like its 119 x 94mm TS-7553-V2 SBC and sandwich-style, 75 x 55mm TS-4100 , it features the power-sipping, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 UL, enabling the board to run at a typical 0.91W.

Like the TS-4100, the new SBC includes an FPGA. On the TS-4100 this was described as a Lattice MachX02 FPGA with an open source, programmable ZPU soft core for controlling GPIO, SPI, I2C, and daughtercards. Here, the manual mentions only that the unnamed FPGA enables the optional, 3x 16-bit wide quadrature counters, which are accessible via I2C registers. The “quadrature and edge-counter inputs provide access to” dual, optional tachometers, says Technologic.







TS-7180 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The quadrature counters and tachometers are part of a DAQ subsystem with screw terminal interfaces that is not available on its other i.MX6 UL boards. The digital acquisition features also include analog and digital inputs, DIO, and PWM.

Technologic boards typically have a lot of wireless options, but the TS-7180 goes even further by adding a cellular modem socket that supports either MultiTech or NimbeLink wireless modules. You also get WiFi/BT, optional GPS, and a socket for Digi’s XBee modules, which include modems for RF, 802.15.4, DigiMesh, and more. There are also dual 10/100 Ethernet port with an optional Power-over-Ethernet daughtercard.







TS-7180 with cellular socket populated with NimbeLink wireless module (left) and with populated XBee socket

(click images to enlarge)



The TS-7180 ships with up to 1GB RAM and 2KB FRAM (Cypress 16kbit FM25L16B), which “provides reliable data retention while eliminating the complexities, overhead, and system level reliability problems caused by EEPROM and other nonvolatile memories,” says Technologic. You also get a microSD slot and 4GB eMMC, which is “configurable as 2GB pSLC mode for additional system integrity.”

The SBC provides a USB 2.0 host port, as well as micro-USB OTG and serial console ports. There’a also mention of a “coming soon” internal USB interface. Five serial interfaces, including TTL and RS485 ports, are available on screw terminals along with a CAN port.

Other features include an RTC and an optional enclosure and 9-axis IMU. The board runs on an 8-30V input with optional external power supply and Technologic’s TS-SILO SuperCap for 30 seconds of battery backup.

As usual, the board is backed up with open schematics and comprehensive documentation. If it wasn’t over our $200 limit, it would be included in our new catalog of 122 open-spec hacker boards. Two SKUs are available: a basic $315 model with 512MB RAM and a $381 model with 1GB RAM that adds GPS and IMU.

Specifications listed for the TS-7180 include:

Processor — NXP i.MX6UL (1x Cortex-A7 core @ up to 696MHz); FPGA

Memory/storage: 512MB or 1GB DDR3 RAM 2KB FRAM 4GB MLC eMMC; opt. standard eMMC up to 64GB (special request) MicroSD slot

Wireless: 802.11b/g/n with antenna Bluetooth 4.0 BLE Cell modem socket (MultiTech or NimbeLink) Optional GPS XBee interface

Networking – 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports with optional PoE via daughtercard

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port Micro-USB OTG port Micro-USB serial console device port 4x serial (1x TTL UART, 3x RS-232) via screw terminals RS-485 (via screw terminal) CAN (via screw terminal) SPI, I2C headers

DAQ I/O: 7x DIO (30 VDC tolerant) via screw terminal 4x analog inputs (10V or 4-20 mA) via screw terminal 4x digital inputs via screw terminal PWM header 2x optional quadrature counters 2x Optional tachometers

Other features — battery backed RTC; temp. sensor; optional 9-axis accelerometer/gyro; TS-SILO Super Capacitor; optional enclosure

Power — 8-30 DC input; 0.91W typical consumption (0.59 min to 6.37 max); optional 24V external DIN-rail mountable “PS-MDR-20-24” power supply

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 122 x 112mm

Operating system — Linux 4.1.15 kernel with Debian image



Further information

The TS-7180 is available in an engineering sampling program for $315 with 512MB RAM or $381 model with 1GB RAM, GPS, and IMU. 100-unit pricing is $254 and $320. More information may be found in Technologic’s TS-7180 announcement and product page.