Open source project aims to build embedded Linux hypervisor

At the Embedded Linux Conference in Portland, Oregon, the Linux Foundation announced a project called ACRN (like “acorn”) based on Intel technology that will develop a lightweight, open source embedded reference hypervisor. Licensed with the permissive BSD-3-Clause, the technology supports a variety of IoT applications including automotive.







ACRN architecture

ACRN is comprised of a hypervisor and a device model that provides “rich I/O mediators,” and is designed “with real-time and safety-criticality in mind,” says the Linux Foundation. The hypervisor aims to consolidate “a diverse set of IoT workloads with mixed-criticality on to a single platform,” says the non-profit Linux advocacy organization. ACRN will have a safety/security critical domain with a Linux-based “Service OS,” as well as a non-safety critical domain that hosts guest operating systems such as another Linux instance, an RTOS, Android, or other OSes including Windows.

The ACRN hypervisor will have only about 25K lines of code vs. 156K for a typical datacenter hypervisor, thereby making it more suitable for constrained devices, says the LF. The hypervisor will offer low latency, fast boot time, and prioritization and isolation of safety critical workloads. ACRN can virtualize specific IoT development functions including graphics, imaging, and audio.



You’ve got to keep ‘em separated

Although ACRN is targeted at wide variety of IoT applications, the one example offered was for “electronic control unit (ECU) consolidation in automotive,” which is explored in-depth on the project’s GitHub page. Automotive is typically where we hear about virtualization in the embedded space: You don’t want your Linux infotainment computer interfering with critical telematics systems.

Only one of the five founding members of ACRN — Aptiv — is dedicated primarily to automotive technology. The others are Intel, Adlink, LG, and Chinese IT services giant Neusoft.







Typical ACRN architecture for automotive virtualization (left) and ACRN device model architecture

The Linux Foundation notes that there are open source hypervisor options available, but says that none are truly suited for embedded. The LF is most likely referring to the Xen Hypervisor

Back in 2014, the Xen Project announced an Embedded and Automotive initiative in association with the Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) project to bring its hypervisor to a GlobalLogic IVI stack combining a fast-boot Android with Linux or QNX. Yet last August when the AGL announced a Virtualization Expert Group (EG-VIRT), there was no mention of Xen. It’s unclear if EG-VIRT will be collaborating with ACRN.



Further information

The ACRN project is looking for new members and developer participation. More information may be found at the Linux Foundation’s ACRN website and ACRN GitHub page.

