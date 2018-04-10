Open source Linux automotive stack runs on Raspberry Pi and new Intel ARP

Luxoft has released an open source version of its Linux- and GENIVI-based PELUX automotive development platform, which runs on an RPi 3 and Intel’s ARP platform, based on an Atom-driven Conga-SA5 COM and a Cyclone V SoC FPGA.



The automotive division of Luxoft Holding launched an open source version of its PELUX software suite for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and cluster control GUIs. The Yocto Project based PELUX 1.0 includes the Qt Automotive Suite and “leverages” GENIVI Alliance standards. It’s initially available for the Raspberry Pi 3 and Intel NUC/Minnowboard platforms.







Boxed versions of commercial PELUX ref platform and BSP

(click image to enlarge)





Raspberry Pi 3

PELUX 1.0 was actually released back on Jan 12., so this new Pelux 1.0 announcement may actually pertain to the bugfixed PELUX 1.1, which is scheduled to be released this month. The current download, however, is for v1.0.

Due in June is Intel ARP board support (see farther below), as well as experimental support for Nvidia’s Jetson TX2. The Raspberry Pi 3 support was announced back in October.

PELUX 1.0 is described as a “base development platform” based on Luxoft’s more proprietary PELUX software suite, a four-year old platform that is based largely on Pelagicore’s PELUX platform. Switzerland based Luxoft acquired Swedish automotive software firm Pelagicore AB in 2016.







Qt Automotive Suite architecture

(click image to enlarge)



GENIVI Board Member Pelagicore and KDAB collaborated with Qt on the Qt Automotive Suite , which was announced a few months before the Luxoft acquisition. Based on Qt for Device Creation, the Qt Automotive Suite is designed for quickly developing IVI and instrument cluster GUIs. The software provides backends for QNX, AGL, and GENIVI , the mostly open source, Linux-focused reference stack used by PELUX.

In addition to Qt Automotive Suite, PELUX incorporates the QtApplicationManager, QtIVI APIs, and the Neptune UI reference UI for IVI. PELUX includes a variety of Yocto Project OSS layers, including three layers maintained by the PELUX project:

meta-pelux contains the base platform and the PELUX image recipes.

meta-bistro adds IVI specific components and additions to relevant OSS components.

meta-template contains template recipes and components that can be used as examples when starting your own R&D work.

Although currently focused on IVI and cluster GUIs, PELUX will eventually expand to automated driving. The project’s long-term goal is “the creation of end user applications, new platform functions or target image creation.” The project will provide “ready made target images, integrated software development environments, open CI/CD blueprints, as well as extensive documentation.”

On Jan. 8 at CES, Luxoft and Intel announced the ARP (Automotive Reference Platform) for developing digital cockpit applications instrument cluster, head unit display, cockpit occupant monitoring and driver assistance systems. The platform combines the PELUX software with a reference platform based on the Intel Atom and the Intel (Altera) Cyclone V SoC FPGA.



Conga-SA5

At the time, Intel and Luxoft mentioned an optional Atom based SMARC 2.0 module for ARP. On Mar. 15, Luxoft and Congatec announced that this was Congatec’s Intel Apollo Lake based Conga-SA5 module.

The ARP platform combines the Conga-SA5 with a Cyclone V SoC FPGA. The dual-brained platform enables “multiple functions to be hosted on a single system, including ADAS through video data analytics on the basis of deep learning algorithms and artificial intelligence as well as occupant safety systems such as driver awareness sensing plus navigation, passenger infotainment and rear-seat entertainment,” said Luxoft and Congatec at the time.







Conga-SA5 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The ARP platform supports four independent display interfaces as well as additional displays enabled via expansion slots. Two HMSC connectors provide high-speed I/O extension capabilities, and a variety of third-party expansion boards are available, “supporting all major existing and emerging automotive wired and wireless connectivity standards,” said the companies. For example, there’s a dedicated Vehicle Interface Processor (VIP) expansion slot that accepts multiple architectures. Other ARP features include an automotive analog/digital radio and DSP solution.



AGL adds SiFive and four other members

In other automotive news, the Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux today announced five new members: ARKAMYS, IVIS, Paragon Software, Trillium Software, and RISC-V leader SiFive.

On Feb. 28, AGL announced two AGL Expert Groups (EG) focused on Speech Recognition and Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) connectivity. The Speech EG will be led by new members Amazon Alexa Automotive, Nuance Communications, and Voicebox Technologies. Luxoft is a member of AGL but is not claiming AGL compliance for PELUX 1.0.



Further information

Pelux 1.0 –- and later this month version 1.1 — are available at Luxoft’s PELUX.io project website.

