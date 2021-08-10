Open-frame touch panel offers Android and Ubuntu options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avalue’s IP65-protected “OFT-07W33” is a 7-inch, open-frame touch panel PC that runs Android, Ubuntu, or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake along with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, HDMI and COM, and 2x mini-PCIe for mSATA and WiFi.



Avalue has announced a 7-inch, WXGA, open-frame panel computer equipped with an Apollo Lake processor. The semi-rugged, multi-touch OFT-07W33 is designed for gaming machines, digital signage, factory automation, interactive multimedia kiosks, and HMIs for “medical analyzers.”

Open-frame mounting refers to a mounting system with exposed sides, enabling easier repair and upgrades and easier design of custom enclosures by integrators. The OFT-07W33 ships with a 75 x 75mm VESA mount kit with optional flush, panel, and wall mounting kits.







OFT-07W33

(click images to enlarge)





ECM-APL2

The OFT-07W33 is built on top of Avalue’s 3.5-inch ECM-APL2 SBC. The panel PC runs Android x86 8.1, Ubuntu 16.04, or Windows 10 on either a dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350 or a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455.

The system defaults to 4GB DDR3L 1600/1333MHz, with an option to upgrade to 8GB. A full-sized mini-PCIe slot defaults to a 64GB mSATA drive, expandable to 512GB. There is also a half-size mini-PCIe for optional WiFi/Bluetooth, as well as 2x GbE ports (Intel I211AT and I210IT).

The 7-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen uses 10-point, multi-touch PCAP technology. The backlit, 16:10 display offers a contrast ratio of 900:1 with 300 cd/m² brightness, 89-degree viewing angles, and 30ms response time. The display is said to support glove touch and visibility in sunlight.

The OFT-07W33 is equipped with an HDMI port for up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz displays. A Realtek ALC888S audio codec with 5.1-CH support drives dual audio jacks.

Other features include 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and an RS-232 port. Internal interfaces, which are referred to as “option by pin header,” include 2x USB 2.0, RS-232/422/485, and 8-bit GPIO.

The fanless, heatsink-equipped system measures 183.1 x 115.85 x 48.1mm and weighs 700 grams. A 12~26V DC input provides a lockable jack, and a watchdog timer and hardware monitoring are also available.

The front panel is protected per IP65. There is a 0 to 45°C operating range with 40°C @ 95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. The system also provides 1.5Grms vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64 and 10G shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27. Drop tests are said to comply with ISTA 2A, IEC-60068-2-32 Test:Ed.



Further information

The OFT-07W33 appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.

