Open frame panel PCs run on Kaby Lake-U

Adlink’s rugged, 7- to 21.5-inch “SP-KL Series” panel PCs run Ubuntu or Win 10 on 7th Gen U-series processors with SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, PCIe x4, DP++, 2x GbE, 2x USB, and Adlink’s optional Function Modules.



Adlink has announced a 7th Gen Kaby Lake U-series SP-KL Series counterpart to its almost identical, Intel Apollo Lake based SP-AL series of panel PCs. Like the SP-AL Series, the SP-KL Series comprises six all-in-one, open frame panel computers ranging from 7-inch, 1024 x 600 to 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080. The IP65-protected systems offer a choice of 5-point capacitive or 5-wire resistive touchscreens.







SP-KL Series exploded view

(click image to enlarge)



The SP-KL Series runs Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with Qt or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on a choice of several dual-core Kaby Lake-U processors with 15W TDPs up to a 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U. You can load up to 8GB of 1600MHz or 1867MHz DDR3L.

Aside from display specs and temperature ranges, which go from 0 to 40˚C to -20 to 60˚C, depending on the size, the six SP-KL systems are identical. They all offer vibration, humidity, and ESD resistance, as well as IP65 front-panel protection (see chart below).







SP-KL Series display and ruggedization specs

(click image to enlarge)



Storage features start with a microSD slot and up to 64GB of optional eMMC 5.0. You also get a SATA III interface and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot, both of which are available with optional storage modules.

The system is equipped with dual GbE ports with WoL, as well as a DP++ port for up to 4096 x 2160 pixels. You also get USB 3.0 and 2.0 host and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports.

The SP-KL Series provides a full-size mini-PCIe slot and SIM slot, as well as an optional WiFi/BT/4G LTE wireless kit. A homegrown Function Module (FM) interface supports optional FM add-on I/O modules. Unlike the SP-AL, the system adds a PCIe x4 edge connector.

Other features include a DB40 debug port, a watchdog, 10x LEDs (3x user), and interfaces such as 8-pin GPIO, USB 2.0, and 2x I2C (1x for clients). The system provides 3x audio interfaces: a mic-in/line-out, a buzzer, and a 2x 2W speaker connection. Options include TPM 2.0, thermal sensors, an LCD backlight control, and a 32-key keypad header.

The wide-range, 9-36V DC input can plug into an optional 60W AC-DC adapter. The system provides voltage range, overvoltage protection (OVP) and undervoltage protection (UVP).

Onboard wafer interfaces support reset and power buttons, RTC backup battery, and an optional UPS kit. Adlink’s Smart Embedded Management Agent (SEMA) utility for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance is pre-loaded.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SP-KL Series. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

