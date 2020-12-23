Open Automation Software Platform now runs on Raspberry Pi

Open Automation Software OAS has announced that its OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4, enabling low-cost, remote Pi-based data logging devices on multiplatform OAS automation networks.



Open Automation Software (OAS) announced that its Full OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The addition of the Pi enables customers with OAS Platform software to deploy Pi-based devices for “on-site data logging in remote locations with limited power or connectivity.”







OAS Platform already supports Linux Server, various flavors of Windows, and virtual machines of Docker containers running either Linux or Windows. The software spans OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT applications, often acting as a lingua franca between divergent technologies.

OAS envisions customers deploying thousands of Raspberry Pi devices in the field and aggregating the data into a central OAS Engine or sharing data directly with each other. The Raspberry Pi 4 can be used in areas with limited power or internet access.

In these scenarios, you could use solar panels to power the Pi and connect it to an external HDD and “use the OAS Data Historian to collect data on it without internet access for years,” says OAS. Other applications for OAS-equipped Raspberry Pi devices include replacing legacy Remote Terminal Units with the open architecture OAS. The pairing would also let customers perform remote asset and personnel monitoring with on board data processing, says the company.

The OAS Platform provides features including:

High speed data logging to open formats on MS SQL Server, Oracle, mySQL, SQL Azure, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB, MariaDB, SQLite, InfluxDB, and CSV files

Connectivity to Allen-Bradley, Siemens S7, Modbus, OPC UA devices and servers

Connectivity to IoT cloud services such as AWS IoT and Azure IoT

Built in high-speed MQTT Broker.

Alarm logging and notifications via SMS, email and voice

Hosting of live and historical data for visualization HMIs or applications for .NET or Web environments

Full customization via SDKs in .NET, Web, and any language using the built-in REST API

Live Data Cloud networking and self hosting data servers.

The announcement of OAS Platform support for the Pi, which we saw on Digital Journal, comes a week after Raspberry Pi Trading announced improved support for industrial customers. The new services include a Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners service, a Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme, and industrial support section on its website.



OAS Platform for the Raspberry Pi appears to be available now. More information may be found in Open Automation Software’s announcement.

