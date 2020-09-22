OnLogic’s Ubuntu-ready AMD servers include compact industrial edge model

OnLogic has launched a line of AMD servers, including two with 2nd Gen Epyc and three with Ryzen 3000, including a $1,547 and up Compact Industrial AMD Ryzen Edge Server. Meanwhile, AMD launched some 15W mobile Ryzen C-series chips.



OnLogic and AMD, which last year teamed up on promoting OnLogic mini-PCs based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 SoCs, are now collaborating on OnLogic’s new lineup of servers based on 2nd Gen Epyc and AMD Ryzen 3000 processors. Most of these are rackmount servers that are beyond our typical product coverage, but we are intrigued by the desktop form-factor Compact Industrial AMD Ryzen Edge Server (MC850-40), which blurs the line with the high-end embedded edge servers.

OnLogic’s new AMD servers are designed for AI, deep learning, data analytics, and advanced automation. All five systems support Ubuntu Desktop and Server 18.04 and 20.04 LTS 64-bit in addition to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and various Windows Server flavors.







Compact Industrial AMD Ryzen Edge Server (MC850-40), front and back

(click images to enlarge)







AMD’s new C-series Ryzen 3000 and Athlon 3000 models

(click image to enlarge)



Although we often see embedded and edge AI vendors tap high-end Intel Core chips, they rarely use AMD parts except the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. A smaller number tap the up to 16-core Epyc Embedded 3000 edge server SoC, such as Congatec’s Conga-B7E3 and Seco’s COMe-C42-BT7 COM Express modules and Ibase’s FWA8800 network appliance. We are likely to see more embedded adoption of mainstream Ryzen chips with the advent of more power-efficient Ryzen 4000 models.In other AMD related news, the chipmaker today unveiled its first Zen-based Chromebook mobile processors. Although these C-series Ryzen 3000 and Athlon 3000 processors are aimed directly at Chromebooks, we may end up seeing some embedded devices that adopt the dual- and quad-core, 15W SoCs. The five new models include a quad-core, 2.3GHz/4GHz Ryzen 7 3700C with up to 10 Radeon GPU cores (see chart above).



OnLogic’s Epyc rackmount servers

AMD’s Eypc Embedded SoCs are scaled down versions of the 2nd Gen Epyc SoCs used by OnLogic’s new rackmount systems: the 2U, $2,887 and up MK200-60 and 4U, $5,051 and up MK400-60. These “Eypc Edge Servers” tap the Epyc Rome 7002 in up to 32- and 64-core configurations, respectively, with up to 256GB RAM.







MK200-60

(click image to enlarge)



The two Eypc-based servers offer up to 128 PCIe lanes per processor via 7x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots. Other highlights include up to 4x 10GbE ethernet ports and hot-swap SATA, SAS, and NVMe storage options.



OnLogic’s Ryzen servers

The 1U, $1,575 and up MK100B-40 and 1.5U, $1,579 an dup MK150B-40 rackmount systems and the $1,547and up MC850-40 (Compact Industrial AMD Ryzen Edge Server) are among a relatively few number of servers that tap AMD’s the Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, says OnLogic. Options include the hexa-core, 3.6GHz/4.2GHz Ryzen 5 3600 3950X and octa-core, 3.6GHz/4.4GHz Ryzen 7 3700X, both with 65W TDP, as well as the 12-core, 3.8GHz/4.6GHz Ryzen 9 3900X and 16-core, 3.5GHz/4.7GHz Ryzen 9 3950X, both with 105W TDP.







MK100B-40

(click image to enlarge)



Although all three models offer the same range of processors, OnLogic has added “Matisse Zen 2” to the name of the MC850-40 Compact Edge Server. Matisse is the code name for Ryzen SoCs based on Zen 2, the 7nm core generation used in both the Ryzen 3000 and 2nd Gen Epyc chips.

OnLogic’s Ryzen servers support up to 32GB DDR4-2666, including ECC on most models. (The online configurator tops out at 32GB, but the spec list says 64GB.) Storage options include M.2 2280 based SSDs up to a 1TB NVMe drive and a 2.5-inch SATA III bay for up to 4TB HDDs. The two rackmount models also offer 3.5-inch SATA drives.

Dual 10GbE ports are standard on the rackmount models while the MC850-40 ships with a single 10Gbe port. The MC850-40, however, also offers a PCIe x16 slot, which is tagged as “coming soon” on the two rackmount models. This enables expansion to an up to 4-port 10GbE adapter or a choice of Nvidia Quadro GPU cards between 30W and 75W.

I/O for the the MC850-40 is slightly different than with the rackmount models. You get 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 2.0, and single VGA and IPMI (Intelligent Platform Management Interface) 2.0 ports. The wall-mountable 241.5 x 230 x 146mm MC850-40 has a 100~240V AC power supply and a modest 0 to 35°C operating range.

“There will always be a need for high performance computing in traditional data centers, which is a specialty for AMD, but we’re seeing servers being implemented in a range of edge computing applications, and that’s where OnLogic’s expertise comes into play,” stated Amey Deosthali, director, Product Management, AMD. “These EPYC- and Ryzen-powered devices will give innovators computing capabilities at the edge they simply didn’t have before.”



Further information

OnLogic’s AMD servers are available now at various prices, with customizations enabled via online configuration forms. The MC850-40 Compact Industrial AMD Ryzen Edge Server starts at $1,547 with a hexa-core Ryzen 5 3600 with 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD. Add $10 for Ubuntu.

More information may be found in OnLogic’s announcement and the OnLogic AMD server launch page, which offers links to all five systems, including the MC850-40.

OnLogic will host a live online event for its AMD servers on Oct. 6, at 11:30 AM (EDT). Signup is available here.

